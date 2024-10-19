When To Use Chicken Breast Vs Chicken Tenderloin

When it comes to the chilly butcher department in your grocery store, the varying cuts of meat and poultry can be dizzying. Pork loin sits beside pork chops, chuck roast is displayed inches away from thinly sliced bottom round, and chicken breast is placed beside chicken tenderloin. Knowing what to use can seem intimidating, but a few simple rules can guide you in the right direction.

Chicken breast and chicken tenderloin, for instance, share some key qualities. They're both lean cuts of meat with less fat than chicken thighs or wings. These two cuts of white meat can often be used interchangeably, but not always.

A chicken breast is larger and thicker, often benefitting from being pounded into cutlets. A tenderloin, meanwhile, is smaller and more delicate, benefitting from quick sears and grilling. With good seasoning (like Dan-O's on Amazon) and proper preparation, either can turn out delicious, yielding a great source of protein and flavor.