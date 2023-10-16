A Food Processor Is The Key To Hands-Free Chicken Shredding

To shred your chicken at speed, use the paddle attachment (also known as the beater) and place your protein in the bowl. Then turn the power onto a low setting and watch the machine do its magic. In just a few seconds, your boneless chicken pieces will turn into chunky shreds. If you want finer strands, simply leave the processor on for a little longer. Once the chicken is textured to your liking, you can add it straight into your recipes, refrigerate it, or seal it in a freezer bag for later.

The beauty of shredding your chicken this way is that it can be done while the chicken is still steaming hot. And, instead of spending oodles of time standing at the counter using two forks to separate the meat into strands, you'll be able to get the other elements of your recipe ready to go in the meantime. The only hard work required is giving the processor attachments and bowl a quick wash in the sink after you're done with them.

If you don't have a freestanding processor, a hand mixer works just as well, so there's no excuse not to try this trick. A hand mixer will also give you greater control over the thickness of your shredded chicken strands. Simply turn the power off at the right moment for the perfect chicken every time.