Here's Where Popeyes Gets Its Chicken

Popeyes has built a reputation around its crispy, juicy chicken, seasoned with bold Cajun spices and fried to perfection. But the real story starts way before it hits the fryer. Most of its chicken comes from major U.S. poultry suppliers like Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, and Sanderson Farms. These companies are big enough to handle the demand, and in some international markets, Popeyes also partners with SPCA-certified farms, which means better living conditions and third-party checks to make sure animal welfare standards are being met.

Back in 2020, Popeyes made a move that flew under the radar. It was the first major chicken chain in the U.S. to commit to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC), a set of standards aimed at making poultry farming more humane. That includes things like roomier barns, climate control, and a shift away from rough transport or outdated slaughter methods. Less stress for the birds translates to better-tasting meat, and Popeyes seems to know that.

Even with a high-profile hiccup, like the now-infamous chicken sandwich shortage, the chain manages to keep things consistent. And while it's still fast food, there's clearly a real effort being made behind the scenes to deliver bold flavor with every bite.