Does Popeyes Still Use Beef Tallow?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Popeyes is a fan favorite for fast food fried chicken with a Cajun flair that sets it apart from its competitors. A zesty Cajun spice blend is used on its crunchy fried chicken and Cajun fries, which we ranked as the best side dish at Popeyes, but it isn't just the Cajun spice that makes these fried dishes so flavorful, it's also the fat used to fry them.

On the Popeyes website, the company states that it uses beef tallow for all fried products on U.S. menus. Beef tallow is essentially beef shortening; that is, beef fat that's been rendered into a solid, meltable fat. It's similar to lard, which is a pork fat derivative, but beef tallow has a much higher smoke point and is more heat stable. Consequently, it's well suited for deep frying, a high-heat method that requires fat to maintain a constant temperature. Plus, beef tallow supplies an ultra savory umami flavor, which is probably a reason why Popeye's fried chicken and fries are so addictive.

Popeyes isn't the only fast food chain to use beef tallow as its frying fat. In fact, beef tallow was the original frying fat for McDonald's, which only switched to seed oils in the '90s due to outcries from the health industry at the time. Beef tallow has, however, come back into vogue, with fast food chains like Buffalo Wild Wings Smashburger, Steak 'n Shake, and Outback Steakhouse. It's also used at fish and chip shops in the U.K.