Does Popeyes Still Use Beef Tallow?
Popeyes is a fan favorite for fast food fried chicken with a Cajun flair that sets it apart from its competitors. A zesty Cajun spice blend is used on its crunchy fried chicken and Cajun fries, which we ranked as the best side dish at Popeyes, but it isn't just the Cajun spice that makes these fried dishes so flavorful, it's also the fat used to fry them.
On the Popeyes website, the company states that it uses beef tallow for all fried products on U.S. menus. Beef tallow is essentially beef shortening; that is, beef fat that's been rendered into a solid, meltable fat. It's similar to lard, which is a pork fat derivative, but beef tallow has a much higher smoke point and is more heat stable. Consequently, it's well suited for deep frying, a high-heat method that requires fat to maintain a constant temperature. Plus, beef tallow supplies an ultra savory umami flavor, which is probably a reason why Popeye's fried chicken and fries are so addictive.
Popeyes isn't the only fast food chain to use beef tallow as its frying fat. In fact, beef tallow was the original frying fat for McDonald's, which only switched to seed oils in the '90s due to outcries from the health industry at the time. Beef tallow has, however, come back into vogue, with fast food chains like Buffalo Wild Wings Smashburger, Steak 'n Shake, and Outback Steakhouse. It's also used at fish and chip shops in the U.K.
Is beef tallow healthy?
Beef tallow may have received bad press in the past for its high saturated fat content, but it's actually considered a healthier alternative to seed oils. Beef tallow is a single-source, minimally processed natural fat that has saturated fat, yes, but it also has monounsaturated fats, all the Omega fatty acids, and a wealth of healthy vitamins. In moderation, monounsaturated fat and Omega fatty acids have been linked to heart health, reduced inflammation, and optimized brain function. Other natural fats include butter, lard, ghee, duck fat, and coconut oil
Beef tallow is certainly more cost effective than most of the other natural fat options, which is why many of these fast food chains use it. Of course, as a beef derivative, beef tallow is a great source of umami, bringing that je ne se quois savoriness akin to a sprinkling of MSG. Beef tallow is also a textural enhancer for fried, sauteed, and roasted foods, instilling a delectably crispy exterior that's hard to beat. Of course, it isn't a vegetarian or vegan-friendly fat, but if you're dining at Popeyes, you probably aren't looking for plant-based meals anyway.
If you're interested in using beef tallow at home, you can purchase it online from a brand like Stellar on Amazon. You can also extract beef tallow from meat in your oven. Beef tallow isn't just for deep frying, and our list of tips for cooking with beef tallow show how you can use tallow to sear steaks, bake pie crusts, and blend mashed potatoes.