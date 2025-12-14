Transform McDonald's Spicy McCrispy Chicken Sandwich With These Employee-Approved Additions
As anyone who has ever worked a food service job knows, when you're regularly surrounded by the same repertoire of ingredients, the culinary-cogs tend to turn. Magical things can happen. Often, the best, most craveable off-menu creations are ones conceived by the collective tapped-in think tank of a restaurant's employees. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one secret menu item that fast-food workers swear by. On your next McDonald's run, order the Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich with extra spicy pepper sauce and extra crinkle-cut pickles, plus the additions of cheese and bacon (likely for an upcharge).
By our count, Mickey D's Spicy McCrispy already blows competitor offerings like Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich out of the water. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of McDonald's food items, our taste-tester praises the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy, writing, "I admire the bite from the spice ... I'm not asking, 'Where's the flavor?' like I did with the regular McCrispy." Elsewhere, in our ranking of 10 fast-food spicy chicken sandwich by heat level, McDonald's Spicy McCrispy clocks in at a solidly-middle fourth-place — accessibly warm and flavorful.
There's some deceptively dimensional interplay at work in this Spicy McCrispy hack. The standard Spicy McCrispy sandwich comprises a southern-style crispy chicken filet with spicy pepper sauce and crinkle-cut pickle coins on a toasted potato roll. Now, this if-you-know-you-know Spicy McCrispy upgrade delivers all the heat, creamy sauce, and crunchy fresh elements we've been wanting in one fell swoop.
Add extra sauce, extra pickles, cheese, and bacon to your regular Spicy McCrispy
The extra spicy pepper sauce lends added moisture, while simultaneously turning up the already-mouth-tingling heat. Pair that spicy-creaminess with the bright acidity and increased crunch from the extra pickles, plus the savory notes from the rich cheese and smoky bacon. All in all, it's a double-meat masterpiece that belongs on your radar.
As viral foodie Alexis Frost shares in a TikTok covering the employee-approved Spicy McCrispy hack, "This is probably the best idea any employee has ever had," rating the sandwich a 10 and captioning the video, "McDonald's, put this on the menu immediately." To complete the meal, Frost recommends pairing that spicy, fully-loaded sando with an equally "spicy" (as many online fans call it) McDonald's Sprite. As the top comment jokingly (but smartly) points out, "Looks so good but I'd be scared of gettin a McAttitude tryna order all that extra stuff." Don't trip; Tasting Table has compiled a list of tips for ordering secret menu items like a pro. For even more heat, foodies could try dressing their Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich with a slather of spicy buffalo or creamy chili sauce (our all-time favorite Mickey D's sauces). Or, for a kick of contrast, go for the creamy ranch or sweet 'n sour.