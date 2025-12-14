Transform McDonald's Spicy McCrispy Chicken Sandwich With These Employee-Approved Additions

As anyone who has ever worked a food service job knows, when you're regularly surrounded by the same repertoire of ingredients, the culinary-cogs tend to turn. Magical things can happen. Often, the best, most craveable off-menu creations are ones conceived by the collective tapped-in think tank of a restaurant's employees. Today, we're shining the spotlight on one secret menu item that fast-food workers swear by. On your next McDonald's run, order the Spicy McCrispy chicken sandwich with extra spicy pepper sauce and extra crinkle-cut pickles, plus the additions of cheese and bacon (likely for an upcharge).

By our count, Mickey D's Spicy McCrispy already blows competitor offerings like Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Sandwich out of the water. In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of McDonald's food items, our taste-tester praises the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy, writing, "I admire the bite from the spice ... I'm not asking, 'Where's the flavor?' like I did with the regular McCrispy." Elsewhere, in our ranking of 10 fast-food spicy chicken sandwich by heat level, McDonald's Spicy McCrispy clocks in at a solidly-middle fourth-place — accessibly warm and flavorful.

There's some deceptively dimensional interplay at work in this Spicy McCrispy hack. The standard Spicy McCrispy sandwich comprises a southern-style crispy chicken filet with spicy pepper sauce and crinkle-cut pickle coins on a toasted potato roll. Now, this if-you-know-you-know Spicy McCrispy upgrade delivers all the heat, creamy sauce, and crunchy fresh elements we've been wanting in one fell swoop.