I Tried The Hot Ones Sauce Lineup, And It Took Me To Another Planet

To be honest, I've never been so terrified to do a taste test in my life. While I felt adventurous when posing this article, I was definitely more than a little naïve. Now, even the hottest hot sauce won't kill me, right? But sitting here — with all 10 bottles from the Season 28 Hot Ones lineup pack in front of me — I'm wondering if I may have made an error in judgment by committing to this.

Still, I've always wondered what it's like sitting across the table from "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans, gabbing and munching on some of the hottest sauces on the market. Curiosity killed the cat, as they say (I can only hope that's a hyperbolic statement in this situation), so I'm trying all 10 sauces that you see celebs eating on season 28 of "Hot Ones." And unlike other taste test articles, you'll be getting my reactions in real time.

Rather than taking notes and reflecting later, I'm writing this piece as I conduct the taste test, so my reactions will be raw and unfiltered. I brushed each sauce on a chicken wing with a pastry brush, and am trying them in the order they're sampled on the show. At the end of the piece, I'll tell you whether or not I can recommend them with a clear conscience. I'm scared but ready, with a glass of milk and a slice of bread at hand. Wish me luck.