Review: The Popeyes X Hot Ones Menu Will Satisfy Spice Newbies And Aficionados Alike

Well, it's that time again, folks: Popeyes has yet another new menu release, and this one is catered specifically to spice lovers. If you've ever dreamt of eating alongside your favorite celebs on YouTube hit "Hot Ones," now's your chance. Popeyes and Hot Ones are joining forces to bring consumers four new chicken offerings, each with varying spice levels, guaranteed to test even the most fortuitous palate. This isn't the first time Hot Ones has partnered up with a popular food brand, and it likely won't be the last, so that begs the question: How does this one stack up?

I got to try three new offerings promptly upon their release and will give you my verdict of each below. All are available starting September 15, and it's not clear how long they'll stick around, so spice lovers should be sure to try them while they have a chance — among them is a "Last Dab" hot sauce packet (dubbed "Extremely Hot") that I didn't taste, but is sure to tantalize spice lovers. I'll be blunt and say I was scared for this taste test — I famously am not great at tolerating spice, but I've always had a morbid curiosity as to how I'd do with the sauces featured on Hot Ones. So, I suppose now's my chance to test my limits. Keep reading to see how I handled it.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.