Review: Popeyes' New Dry Rub Wings Are A Fowl Flop

If I had to pick a favorite fast food chain, it would easily be Popeyes. I know America doesn't think the chain has the best chicken sandwich, but I do, and that's a hill I'd die on. My perfect night in? Me, a Popeyes chicken sandwich, my favorite of the chain's sides (a biscuit and some Cajun fries, to be exact), and whatever new horror movie is finally out on streaming services. But innovation is always the name of the game in the fast food industry, and Popeyes is throwing a new hat in the ring with the late-summer release of four dry rub wing flavors.

Starting August 18, customers will see four new flavor combos gracing Popeyes' wing offerings, all in dry rub form: Ghost Pepper, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parm, and Buffalo, each rubbed on a mild marinated base. It's not clear whether the flavors are a permanent menu addition, but there's nothing qualifying them as "limited" in the press release we received. Customers can get the rubs on boneless or bone-in wings, and there's no surcharge for the rubs. To test each flavor, I got a 24-piece wings (a la carte), with six wings in each flavor — for reference, my total (before tax and tip) came out to $30.49. Of course, exact prices will vary depending on your location. Let's see how these new dry rub wings hold up.