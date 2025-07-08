America's Favorite Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Chain Isn't Popeyes Or KFC, According To Yelp

The fast food restaurants of America have been deep in the throes of a chicken war for more than a half-decade now, but the people over at Yelp may be ready to declare a winner. Long an afterthought in a burger-loving nation, fast food chicken — and especially fast food chicken sandwiches – have suddenly become the stars of menus everywhere. Kicking off in the wake of the Popeyes chicken sandwich craze of 2019, over the last five years, almost every major chain in America has tried to catch its own bit of lightning in a bottle by launching a new chicken sandwich. Some have been successful, many have not, but now in the year 2025, Yelp has decided to help bring some clarity to the battle with an actual scorecard.

Analyzing reviews specifically focused on a brand's bread and chicken offerings, the restaurant review site has rounded up the most beloved chicken sandwich chains in the country, and topping that list is Chick-fil-A. Yelp compiled its list of the top 20 favorite fast food chicken sandwich chains by evaluating brands with over 100 locations that operate in multiple states, and based on the quality of reviews, Chick-fil-A beat out bigger brands like KFC and Popeyes. At this point, Chick-fil-A's popularity shouldn't be surprising, as, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (via USA Today), it has topped the list of fast food chains in customer satisfaction for 11 straight years. The chain has also rapidly expanded during that time, with sales growth at Chick-fil-A hitting double digits from 2013 to 2023.