Popeyes Vs Chick-Fil-A: Which Chain Makes The Better Chicken Sandwich?
We Americans love our chicken. In 2021, the average person in the U.S. consumed 68.1 pounds of chicken (on a boneless, edible basis), outpacing beef at 56.2 pounds and pork at 47.5 pounds. Contributing to this poultry boom may be the sheer convenience of fast food chicken sandwiches, a go-to at major chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. When it comes to chains that specialize in chicken, however, two heavyweights stand out: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.
Popeyes, the Louisiana-born fried chicken restaurant chain, has been serving up bold flavors since 1972, though its now-iconic chicken sandwich didn't hit the scene until 2019. Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, has been selling its signature sandwich since 1967, when founder Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall.
So, who does it better? We tested these two chicken giants head-to-head, comparing their classic, spicy, and bacon-loaded sandwiches. Buckle up and get ready to hit the drive-thru.
Price and availability
I visited each restaurant in person to order the chicken sandwiches, ensuring they were hot, freshly made, and ready to be enjoyed. In the interest of fairness, I ordered each sandwich straight off the menu with no modifications. Most of the sandwiches are generally available year-round at all participating locations nationwide, though availability may occasionally be affected by high demand and temporary shortages. Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich returned to the chain's menu on March 7, 2025, and is available through June 7, 2025, or until supplies last.
All sandwiches were purchased in Orange County, California, so the prices reflect that region. At Popeye's, the Classic Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich are priced at $5.99. Choosing the bacon and cheese upgrade costs $7.79 per sandwich. Over at Chick-fil-A, the standard Chicken Sandwich is priced at $6.49, while its Spicy Chicken Sandwich comes in at $6.99. The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich with the standard Chick-fil-A Filet costs $9.69, while the same sandwich with a Spicy Filet costs $10.19. Chick-fil-A's pricing is notably higher than Popeyes, making it the more expensive option in this comparison.
Taste test: Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich features a hefty piece of buttermilk-battered white meat chicken fried until crisp and golden and tucked into a soft, buttery brioche bun. Two thick, barrel-cured pickle slices add a crunchy, tangy contrast, while a generous smear of mayo brings just the right amount of creamy richness.
The chicken was thick, juicy, and nicely flavored with Popeyes signature seasoning blend. While the exact spice blend is a secret, Reddit users like KimcheeBreath and r/TopSecretRecipes speculate that it may include cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Whatever the exact mix is, it delivers just the right amount of savoriness and spice.
Popeyes' sandwich has 700 calories, with 42 grams of fat (including 14 grams saturated and two grams trans fat), plus 1440 milligrams of sodium and 90 mg of cholesterol. It's not lightweight, but let's be real — no one orders this expecting diet food. As for the taste? No complaints here. Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is incredibly delicious.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
Created in 1964 by Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich has a long-standing reputation built on a simple formula. It consists of a boneless chicken breast — seasoned, freshly breaded, and pressure-cooked in peanut oil — served on a toasted, buttered bun with two dill pickle chips. The recipe has remained unchanged for decades, but unfortunately, tradition alone wasn't enough to make this sandwich a standout.
The whole experience was surprisingly underwhelming. The chicken was dry — not what you'd expect from a storied chicken restaurant chain. The bun was thin, flimsy, and stale. The pickles were disappointingly limp and sliced so thin that they failed to provide any crunch and lacked the acidity needed to cut the fat of the fried chicken. While a slather of the brand's signature Chick-fil-A sauce (a tasty blend of ranch, barbeque, and honey mustard) added moisture and flavor, it wasn't enough to redeem the sandwich.
Priced at $6.49 ($0.50 more than Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich), Chick-fil-A's version makes you feel shortchanged as it's noticeably smaller, with a more modest piece of chicken and a light layer of breading. However, at 420 calories, 18 grams of fat, 1460 milligrams of sodium, and 70 milligrams of cholesterol, it's a lighter option than Popeye's 700-calorie sandwich, which may attract those seeking a healthier alternative if you can get past the flaws.
Taste test: Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich takes everything you love about the classic version and kicks it up with fiery seasonings and spicy mayo. The spicy mayo — likely a blend of mayonnaise, hot sauce, and possibly paprika or cayenne pepper — adds just the right amount of heat. It's bold enough to be noticed and doesn't overpower the other flavors of the sandwich.
Like the classic, Popeyes spicy sandwich features a thick, juicy chicken breast fillet soaked in a buttermilk brine, hand-battered and breaded, and fried until golden brown and crisp. It's nestled between two buttery toasted brioche buns that have a beautiful sheen, soft texture, and rich flavor. Two barrel-cured pickle slices bring a welcome tang and crunch, while the spicy mayo ties everything together for a punch of flavor.
Nutritionally, Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich is nearly identical to its classic counterpart, clocking in at 700 calories, 42 grams of fat (14 grams saturated and two grams trans fat), 90 milligrams of cholesterol, and 1470 milligrams of sodium — 30 milligrams more than the classic. If you're craving the same crispy, juicy, flavor with a spicy kick — at no extra cost — this one's for you.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Sandwich
After being disappointed with Chick-fil-A's Classic Chicken Sandwich, I was naturally hesitant to try the spicy version — but to my surprise, it delivered where the original fell short. While the same lackluster bun and thin pickles made an unfortunate return, the fried chicken filet couldn't have been better. It was juicy, tender, and flavorful, thanks to a well-balanced spicy coating with just the right amount of heat. The spices were a delightful part of this sandwich, elevating it and making it far more enjoyable than its classic counterpart.
Nutritionally, the spicy sandwich is only slightly higher in calories, fat, and cholesterol than the original, but the real kicker is in the sodium — 1730 milligrams, which is 270 milligrams more than the classic version. Unlike Popeyes, which charges the same price for both versions, Chick-fil-A tacks on an extra 50 cents for the added spice. Whether it's worth the 50 cents depends on how much you want the flavor boost, but at least this one wasn't a total letdown.
Taste test: Popeyes Classic Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich
In 2023, Popeyes introduced a bacon and cheese add-on, allowing customers to customize its iconic Classic Chicken Sandwich for an additional $1.80 (at my local store). This upgrade features three strips of bacon and a slice of Havarti cheese atop the same juicy, buttermilk-marinated chicken breast fillet that's seasoned to perfection and fried until golden brown. As always, the sandwich is finished with two barrel-cured pickle slices and classic mayo, all tucked inside a buttery brioche bun.
While the Havarti added some buttery richness, its flavor was too mild to make a difference in the taste of the sandwich. The bacon, though crispy and well-cooked, was pretty lackluster in the flavor department. Instead of enhancing the sandwich, these additions felt like separate components of a not-well-thought-out sandwich. I found myself craving the original, which already delivers without the unnecessary extras.
With 830 calories, 53 grams of fat (including 19 grams of saturated fat and 1.5 grams of trans fat), and a whopping 1,875 milligrams of sodium, Popeyes Classic Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich has the most calories and fat on our list. My advice? Skip the bacon and cheese and save the extra calories for something more delicious.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich with Chick-fil-A Filet
Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich features its classic Chick-fil-A filet on a gorgeous, buttery, sweet yeast bun topped with Colby-Jack cheese, brown sugar peppered bacon, lettuce, and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ sauce. This sandwich has several strengths that pleasantly surprised me. First, the sauce — pure gold. Smoky, sweet, and tangy, it's so good that Chick-fil-A should consider bottling it, as it does with its namesake sauce. The brown sugar-peppered bacon? A total win — crispy, smoky, and flavorful enough to enjoy on its own. As for that sweet yeast bun? Delightfully soft, buttery, and the perfect wrapper for this sandwich.
Unfortunately, the chicken itself was on the dry side, which wasn't surprising based on my earlier experience with Chick-fil-A's Chicken Sandwich. The lettuce was another letdown — limp and so uninspiring that I ended up removing it. At nearly $10, the price feels steep for a fast-food chicken sandwich, and with 670 calories, 31 grams of fat, and a hefty 1930 milligrams of sodium, this might be one to skip in favor of a more satisfying option.
Taste test: Popeyes Spicy Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Spicy Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich takes its Spicy Chicken Sandwich and elevates it with three strips of bacon and a slice of Havarti cheese for an additional $1.80 (at my local store). The spicy version swaps out classic mayo for a zesty, peppery sauce, adding a welcome extra layer of heat. Like the original, it's finished with two barrel-cured pickle slices and a buttery brioche bun.
While I wasn't impressed with Popeyes Classic Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich, I can definitely say the spicy version is the better choice. The extra heat naturally brings more flavor, but the same issues remained — the Havarti cheese was too mild to stand out, and the bacon, though crispy, didn't contribute much in terms of taste. On the bright side, it's priced the same as the Classic Bacon and Cheese Chicken Sandwich at $7.79, and with 830 calories, 53 grams of fat, and 1,875 milligrams of sodium, it also shares the same nutritional facts.
Taste test: Chick-fil-A Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich with Spicy Filet
Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is also available with its Spicy Filet, featuring Colby-Jack cheese, brown sugar peppered bacon, lettuce, and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ sauce, all nestled in a toasted, buttery sweet yeast bun. The Smokehouse BBQ sauce pairs deliciously with the sweet, peppery bacon. As for that soft buttery yeast bun with a cross design on top? Absolutely perfect for holding everything together.
Even though the same wilted lettuce and paper-thin pickles were back again, the spicy filet more than made up for it. Juicy, tender, and coated in well-balanced spicy seasoning, the chicken had just the right amount of heat. I would have eaten the whole sandwich had I not already been so stuffed from the rest of this tasting.
At over $10, Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich w/ Spicy Filet is the priciest option on this list, and with 690 calories, 33 grams of fat, and a staggering 2,200 milligrams sodium, it's far from healthy. Still, this spicy chicken sandwich is undeniably delicious and one I'd order again.
Verdict: A clear winner of the classic but we like one with a twist, too.
Honorable mentions go to Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich with Spicy Filet. It's a well-balanced sandwich that's sweet and savory in the most mouthwatering way. All the components — from the smoky BBQ sauce and peppery bacon to the buttery bun and spicy filet — are well-balanced and enhance each other perfectly. However, at over $10, it's more of an occasional splurge when you're in the mood to treat yourself.
Now, to our winner: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. With a plump, juicy, fried chicken breast, two crunchy pickles, a slather of creamy mayo, and a soft brioche bun, Popeyes has crafted exactly what a chicken sandwich should be — perhaps that's why in 2023, we profiled Popeyes as one of the 45 best fried chicken restaurants in the U.S. Its chicken sandwich demonstrates that you don't need a lot of ingredients to make something outrageously delicious. The fried chicken is moist, perfectly seasoned, and boasts a lovely, golden, crunchy coating; the tangy pickles bring the perfect hit of acidity to cut through the richness, and the mayo ties everything together for a rich finish. And for the budget-conscious? At $5.99, it's the most affordable sandwich on this list. Honestly, even if it cost more, I'd still choose it over Chick-fil-A.