Popeyes Vs Chick-Fil-A: Which Chain Makes The Better Chicken Sandwich?

We Americans love our chicken. In 2021, the average person in the U.S. consumed 68.1 pounds of chicken (on a boneless, edible basis), outpacing beef at 56.2 pounds and pork at 47.5 pounds. Contributing to this poultry boom may be the sheer convenience of fast food chicken sandwiches, a go-to at major chains like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. When it comes to chains that specialize in chicken, however, two heavyweights stand out: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

Popeyes, the Louisiana-born fried chicken restaurant chain, has been serving up bold flavors since 1972, though its now-iconic chicken sandwich didn't hit the scene until 2019. Chick-fil-A, on the other hand, has been selling its signature sandwich since 1967, when founder Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside Atlanta's Greenbriar Mall.

So, who does it better? We tested these two chicken giants head-to-head, comparing their classic, spicy, and bacon-loaded sandwiches. Buckle up and get ready to hit the drive-thru.