12 Facts You Didn't Know About Chick-Fil-A's Chicken

There's much debate about which fast food chain offers the best chicken sandwich, but it's clear that Chick-fil-A is a top contender. The brand's deliciously juicy chicken and famously friendly staff are a favorite for many — even despite the chain's history of being vocally anti-LGBTQ+. And chances are, you've had a chance to try it out for yourself. After all, you can now find a Chick-fil-A in 48 states across the country. And although a large majority of those locations are clustered in the Southeast, it's becoming more and more ubiquitous across the country.

Maybe you've visited the chain once or twice, or perhaps you find yourself at a drive-thru several times a month. You may be the kind of person who always opts for the spicy chicken sandwich, or maybe you're more of a grilled nuggets kind of person. But even if you're a regular Chick-fil-A-goer, there are probably some things you don't know about the fast food chain's chicken. We've collected 12 facts you probably don't know about Chick-fil-A's chicken and put them all in one place so you can get the 411 on your next fast food run. Maybe, just maybe, you'll appreciate that juicy chicken even more the next time you take a bite of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich ... or maybe it'll prompt you to try something totally new from the chain. Either way, you'll be a bit more informed the next time you order.

