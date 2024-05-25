Why Peanut Oil Is Commonly Used For Frying

When it comes to picking the right oil to use for frying, there's avocado oil, budget-friendly corn oil, household staple vegetable oil, and safflower oil, which has a very high smoke point. Then there's peanut oil, which is actually very common to use for both pan frying and deep frying. Some fan-favorite chains like Chick-Fil-A and Five Guys use peanut oil to deep fry chicken and fries.

There are a handful of reasons why peanut oil is commonly used for frying by both professional kitchens and home cooks. The main reason is all about the smoke point, because you need an oil that can withstand the high temperature needed to fry. Refined peanut oil has a rather high smoke point around 450 degrees Fahrenheit, just like safflower and soybean oils.

Another benefit of frying with peanut oil is its health benefits — the oil is a solid source of vitamin E, but it's also high in unhealthy omega-6 fats. You might not mind the health factor when it comes to frying, but at least it offsets the breading and other ingredients. To be fair, it might be a bit more pricey than vegetable oil, but you can reuse clean oil after you fry with it.