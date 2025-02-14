The taco isn't merely a food — it's a gift from the culinary gods. The Mexican-originating dish can essentially consist of anything served inside a taco-sized hard or soft tortilla (though we're sure some purists would disagree). Consequently, if you find yourself tired of topping your Taco Tuesday meals with standard salsa, there's a literal world's worth of potential sauces to consider for your tacos.

Now, to be fair, "salsa" is technically just the Spanish word for "sauce." But considering we'd have nothing to write about if we followed that guideline to the letter of the (arbitrary, completely made up) law, we're willing to overlook that translational inconvenience. Additionally, since there's often some confusion regarding the difference between a sauce and a dip, only items that are at least partially liquid were considered sauces for our purposes.

From classic south-of-the-border options (like mole or avocado crema) to wholly unexpected twists on the Latin American delight (remoulade, anyone?), there's no shortage of taco toppers. If you're eager to evolve beyond that boring scoop of a chunky red mixture inside your tortilla, here are 12 sauces to put on tacos that aren't salsa.

