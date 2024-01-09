Dessert Tacos Are Made Simple With The Help Of Stroopwafels

It's hard to turn down a taco, but it's even more difficult to say no to a dessert taco. These handheld treats are both delicious and versatile and bring a whole new meaning to Taco Tuesday. It all starts with the shell that will hold all of the lovely creamy, and rich fillings you pile into it. From waffles to sheet pan buttermilk jammy pancakes to tortillas coated and fried in cinnamon sugar, there are many ways to transform foods we know and love into taco shells. But if you haven't made your favorite dessert taco with stroopwafels, then you are missing out.

Stroopwafels, which are round, flat waffle cookies filled with a thin layer of caramel, become pliable when warmed, meaning you can easily fold them into the iconic taco smiley face shape. Simply microwave each stroopwafel for 15 seconds or warm them in a skillet on the stovetop and then fold them into the shape of a taco. To keep their shape, use an upside-down muffin tin to hold your warmed Stroopwafels until they cool. Then the fun begins.