Dessert Tacos Are Made Simple With The Help Of Stroopwafels
It's hard to turn down a taco, but it's even more difficult to say no to a dessert taco. These handheld treats are both delicious and versatile and bring a whole new meaning to Taco Tuesday. It all starts with the shell that will hold all of the lovely creamy, and rich fillings you pile into it. From waffles to sheet pan buttermilk jammy pancakes to tortillas coated and fried in cinnamon sugar, there are many ways to transform foods we know and love into taco shells. But if you haven't made your favorite dessert taco with stroopwafels, then you are missing out.
Stroopwafels, which are round, flat waffle cookies filled with a thin layer of caramel, become pliable when warmed, meaning you can easily fold them into the iconic taco smiley face shape. Simply microwave each stroopwafel for 15 seconds or warm them in a skillet on the stovetop and then fold them into the shape of a taco. To keep their shape, use an upside-down muffin tin to hold your warmed Stroopwafels until they cool. Then the fun begins.
Customize your dessert tacos
You can use your taco-shaped stroopwafels to make a DIY, classic Klondike Choco Taco-inspired ice cream sandwich. Fill your stroopwafel taco with some vanilla ice cream and allow it to solidify in the freezer. Once it is firm, you can use a spoon and add some melted chocolate to the top of the ice cream or dip it straight into the chocolate bath; however, a word to the wise: Do not dip your ice cream-filled stroopwafel into the chocolate unless the ice cream is solidified. Many have tried and it doesn't always work. Sometimes the ice cream ends up melting in the warm chocolate and you end up with a mess. For this reason, it is important to put them in the freezer for about 15 minutes to firm up if dipping is your preferred technique.
If you want to get creative, consider crafting a s'mores dessert taco by adding a little marshmallow fluff on top of the ice cream and roasting it with a mini kitchen blowtorch. You can also top this taco dessert filled with ice cream with colorful sprinkles or other favorite candies; add a layer of Nutella and bananas on top of the ice cream; or fill the stroopwafel with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream.