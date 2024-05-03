Mole Is The Bold And Sweet Sauce Your Tacos Are Missing

Tacos, at their most basic and best, only have a few elements, and they work as a way to highlight the deep flavor of ingredients like carne asada, beans, or pastor. Besides a filling and tortilla, the only other thing your taco must have is a great sauce, especially a salsa or hot sauce, which helps to balance the savory fillings with brighter acidic tastes. Salsas alone come in an incredible array of styles, with both regional and local variations, but Mexico boasts so many other delicious sauce options that you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't explore them. And of all the options out there, mole may be the most storied and respected.

What makes mole great for tacos is what makes it great, period. It's a deeply flavored sauce, known for its layering process that often includes dozens of different ingredients, which produce a complex taste that can hit every note from sweet to smoky to spicy. In other words, it gives you more in one sauce than almost any other option. Mole's wide ranging notes are already engineered to pair with a lot of taco favorites like shredded chicken or roasted pork, so switching it over to become a taco sauce is a perfectly natural lateral move that can nonetheless make for a nice break from your normal salsa.