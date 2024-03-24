What Is The Actual Difference Between Sauces And Dips?

Maybe you have a nice, neatly organized fridge. Or maybe, just maybe, you have a chaotic jungle of refrigerated items complete with a strata of leftovers, beverages galore, and a door that looks something like the condiment aisle of the grocery store. No shade here; in fact, there's something almost comforting about having a vast array of creamy, spicy, or tangy sauces to help church up your meals. But, upon closer inspection, the culinarily pedantic may notice that some of these bottles and jars are labeled sauces while others are categorized as dips and still others as both dips and sauces — to say nothing of those that pull triple-duty as marinades. What then are the differences between a dip and sauce, if there even are any?

The subtle taxonomy here is all in the nuances and, frankly, the eye of the beholder. Be they store-bought or homemade, sauces and dips can be vexing in their similarities, leading people to wonder when to deploy one over the other. The Venn diagram of the two has such overlap that it is less a case of whether a foodstuff is always a sauce or a dip and more of a condition of the use. Yet still, there are helpful little hints that can keep them slightly separated in your mind.