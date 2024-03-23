Chicken Cordon Bleu-Style French Tacos Recipe

French tacos ... contrary to the name, we're not talking duck l'orange–filled corn tortillas. French tacos aren't really like tacos at all. They're more like the procreation of a burrito and a panini. Giant tortillas are stuffed with meat, french fries, and Cruyère cheese — this is the blueprint for any French tacos, but the variations are limitless.

Leah Maroney takes the makings of classic chicken cordon bleu, then stuffs and presses the ingredients into said giant tortilla. We're talking chicken cutlets, ham, french fries, and homemade cheese sauce. The result is a crunchy, chewy, cheesy, little packet of goodness that you won't be able to stop eating.

The tacos themselves are thought to have originated in the '90s or early 2000s in French cities. Kebab-style meat is a common filling for French tacos, likely due to the amount of Turkish doner kebab street carts that are common throughout European cities. French tacos are the ultimate French street food fusion, and they are definitely worth making at home.