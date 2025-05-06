Reddit's Least Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Is A Hot Ones Classic
Since 2015, Heatonist has selected the sauces offered on the "Hot Ones" show. The sauce maker is known for its all-natural recipes that are made without artificial ingredients, but not all of its products are without controversy. According to plenty of netizens — and celebrities who have participated in Sean Evan's show — one brand is especially poor-tasting.
Head to Reddit and you'll see a flood of comments describing Da Bomb as the worst hot sauce. Some users called the sauce a gimmick and likened the flavor to a "chemical spill at a fertilizer factory" and "bear mace to your face." Da Bomb is known to be painful. And while it isn't as high as other sauces ranked on the Scoville scale — other "Hot Ones" sauces like Da Bomb clock in at 135,600, whereas The Last Dab packs over 2 million – the chili extract used to make the sauce means that the sauce's punch packs a serious wallop. "There are two types of people. Those that think Da Bomb is the worst hot sauce and those that haven't tried Da Bomb yet," wrote one Redditor.
Powerful punches with a single drop
When shopping for Da Bomb, you'll notice different options. Da Bomb Evolution Hot Sauce is made by Heatonist and is different from the Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sampled on the show, which is created by Spicin Foods. A 5-ounce bottle of Da Bomb Evolution Hot Sauce can be purchased from Amazon for $18.95, and a 4-ounce bottle of Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce costs $12.55.
Spicin Foods has been developing recipes for over two decades and makes its Da Bomb with habanero peppers, chipotle peppers, and pure capsaicin extract. The idea was to plop a few drops into a vat of stew, not douse a chicken wing with it. Since Heatonist doesn't sell extract sauces, it approached Spicin to collaborate, and Da Bomb Evolution was born. This sauce is meant to deliver a more palatable flavor than the sauce featured on "Hot Ones." Paprika, turmeric, sugar, garlic, cilantro, mint, and lemon are included, so that when this sauce is dabbed onto a burrito, you aren't rushing to chug milk.
Unfortunately, the potent hot sauce isn't the only sauce associated with "Hot Ones" that has been marked as a disappointment. Among store-bought buffalo sauces, the "Hot Ones" original classic also falls short when served with wings. In fact, our team concluded that the "Hot Ones" sauce is actually terrible. While it is hot, Tasting Table reviewers decided this is better used as a traditional hot sauce with a few carefully placed drops on top of eggs or tortilla chips than doused on top of cooked pieces of chicken or buffalo.