Reddit's Least Favorite Hot Sauce Brand Is A Hot Ones Classic

When shopping for Da Bomb, you'll notice different options. Da Bomb Evolution Hot Sauce is made by Heatonist and is different from the Da Bomb Beyond Insanity sampled on the show, which is created by Spicin Foods. A 5-ounce bottle of Da Bomb Evolution Hot Sauce can be purchased from Amazon for $18.95, and a 4-ounce bottle of Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Hot Sauce costs $12.55.

Spicin Foods has been developing recipes for over two decades and makes its Da Bomb with habanero peppers, chipotle peppers, and pure capsaicin extract. The idea was to plop a few drops into a vat of stew, not douse a chicken wing with it. Since Heatonist doesn't sell extract sauces, it approached Spicin to collaborate, and Da Bomb Evolution was born. This sauce is meant to deliver a more palatable flavor than the sauce featured on "Hot Ones." Paprika, turmeric, sugar, garlic, cilantro, mint, and lemon are included, so that when this sauce is dabbed onto a burrito, you aren't rushing to chug milk.

Unfortunately, the potent hot sauce isn't the only sauce associated with "Hot Ones" that has been marked as a disappointment. Among store-bought buffalo sauces, the "Hot Ones" original classic also falls short when served with wings. In fact, our team concluded that the "Hot Ones" sauce is actually terrible. While it is hot, Tasting Table reviewers decided this is better used as a traditional hot sauce with a few carefully placed drops on top of eggs or tortilla chips than doused on top of cooked pieces of chicken or buffalo.