The Hot Ones Buffalo Sauce That's Actually The Worst On Store Shelves

Since its debut in 2015, "Hot Ones" has become a cultural phenomenon, not to mention a dream for wing sauce fanatics who eagerly tune in each season to see the unveiling of the show's lineup of hot sauces. It's proven so popular that sauces like Da Bomb and The Last Dab have entered the popular lexicon. As popular (and hot) as those sauces are, we can't say the same about another signature Hot Ones sauce.

We tried and ranked 12 different store-bought buffalo sauces and ranked Hot Ones' Classic Hot Sauce as the worst buffalo sauce. (Take note, though, that the 12th selection, Dougie's Bar-B-Que & Grill premium buffalo wings sauce, is technically a barbecue sauce.) Hot Ones' Classic Hot Sauce is usually the first sauce in each episode's lineup, allowing each guest to ease their way into the coming spice gauntlet. Unfortunately for us, the sauce didn't quite measure up.

The logo on the outside looks promising with a fire-breathing chicken, but the excitement ends there. As noted above, the heat level is low, but we found the sauce to have a dominant sweet pepper flavor that was just okay but nothing special. We spared it from the bottom spot on our list because, at the very least, it falls in line with a traditional buffalo sauce.