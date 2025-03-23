The Hot Ones Buffalo Sauce That's Actually The Worst On Store Shelves
Since its debut in 2015, "Hot Ones" has become a cultural phenomenon, not to mention a dream for wing sauce fanatics who eagerly tune in each season to see the unveiling of the show's lineup of hot sauces. It's proven so popular that sauces like Da Bomb and The Last Dab have entered the popular lexicon. As popular (and hot) as those sauces are, we can't say the same about another signature Hot Ones sauce.
We tried and ranked 12 different store-bought buffalo sauces and ranked Hot Ones' Classic Hot Sauce as the worst buffalo sauce. (Take note, though, that the 12th selection, Dougie's Bar-B-Que & Grill premium buffalo wings sauce, is technically a barbecue sauce.) Hot Ones' Classic Hot Sauce is usually the first sauce in each episode's lineup, allowing each guest to ease their way into the coming spice gauntlet. Unfortunately for us, the sauce didn't quite measure up.
The logo on the outside looks promising with a fire-breathing chicken, but the excitement ends there. As noted above, the heat level is low, but we found the sauce to have a dominant sweet pepper flavor that was just okay but nothing special. We spared it from the bottom spot on our list because, at the very least, it falls in line with a traditional buffalo sauce.
Not quite a classic
One of the best (or worst) things about buffalo sauce, depending on flavor preferences, is that there are many options to choose from. The Hot Ones Classic Hot Sauce uses chile de arbol as its base, which gives it mild heat but doesn't help it stand out too much. Meanwhile, our favorite — Cholula Caliente Sauce — offers a deeper flavor with its mix of arbol, cayenne, and piquin peppers. In any event, though, we know buffalo sauce can be incredibly difficult to pull off. Sometimes, as in the case of Buffalo Wild Wings, the original variant is the best, but for Hot Ones, that isn't quite the case.
For being a so-called "Classic," this sauce isn't the biggest hit with fans of sauces or the show. Amazon reviews describe the sauce as having the consistency of water, not that spicy, and having a disappointing flavor. A not-so-friendly price point (though prices vary by location) doesn't help matters either. On Heatonist, which sells various sauces featured on "Hot Ones," disappointed customers have lamented its thin consistency and funky taste, which some have described as tasting overwhelmingly like vinegar.
Hot Ones has established itself as an expert in all things hot sauce, and it offers several sauces to try if you're looking for searing heat or pleasant, lingering flavors. But, trust us, the Hot Ones Classic is anything but a classic and best left on the shelf.