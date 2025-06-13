McDonald's Has Many Different Nicknames Around The World. Here's A Look At Our Favorite Ones

No matter where you travel in the world, finding a McDonald's will immediately fill you with a sense of familiarity. Seeing those signature golden arches, despite being thousands of miles from home, is like spotting a familiar face in the crowd. If you're wondering just how many McDonald's locations are there in the world, the answer is a lot. The chain is present in more than a hundred countries, all of which have slightly different menus, causing us to daydream about international menu items we'd love to see in the U.S. like Canadian poutine or an Indian McSpicy Paneer burger. But despite the varying menus and locations, one thing is universal no matter where you go — everybody has given McDonald's a nickname.

Let's start with the English-speaking locations. In the United States, the popular nickname is Mickey D's. It's been around since the '70s and is thought to have first been used by the African American community, but soon spread to almost everyone. Australians call the chain Macca's, the Irish Maccers, and the Brits go for Maccies — though you'll also hear McD's from the Scots. Oh, and the Canadians apparently call it McDick's. Take that as you will.

Asia is the second-biggest market for McDonald's, with China and Japan taking the lead by number of locations. In China, the business was officially renamed in 2017 to a popular nickname, the Golden Arches — or Jingongmen in Chinese, although the actual restaurants are still called Maidanglao, the Chinese interpretation of McDonald's. In Japan, the two pet names for the fast-food chain are Makku and Makudo, depending on the region; both words come from the Japanese word for McDonald's — Makudonarudo.