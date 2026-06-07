Change Up The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish By Ordering It French-Style

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish layers a piece of breaded fish between a pillowy steamed bun, and customers rave about it. The sandwich found a home on U.S. menus in 1965, and with so many delicious ways to customize the Filet-O-Fish, seafood lovers won't easily tire of it. However, you may be surprised to hear that the Filet-O-Fish we've come to love in the United States doesn't look quite the same everywhere else in the world. In fact, at French locations, the popular sandwiches feature two key differences.

Stateside, orders are topped with American cheese and tartar sauce, and you can even ask for an extra fish patty or additional cheese. McDonald's locations in France take a more minimalistic approach. Known as the McFish Mayo, the French version replaces the tartar sauce with a coating of mayo and skips the cheese entirely. You'll find subtle differences in the Filet-O-Fish throughout the world (including in the U.K.), but the French may be onto something.

Without the melted cheese slice, the taste of the wild-caught Alaskan pollock can step forward. Tartar sauce adds a punchy dimension, but a swipe of mayonnaise can bring just enough richness to a sandwich without overpowering the fish. It is the kind of order that lets the fish be the star, which is not necessarily guaranteed with the saucier American version.