US Vs UK Filet-O-Fish: How Do They Differ?

When you compare how McDonald's most famous menu items are made from country to country, it's no surprise that you'll find some variations. Not only do international McDonald's menus have a lot of items we'd love to bring to the U.S., classics are also often prepared differently or available with more exciting side options. For instance, there are some major distinctions between the U.S. and U.K. Filet-O-Fish sandwiches (and meals) when it comes to toppings and customizations, which even include vegetarian and vegan substitutes.

In the United States, the McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is made from wild-caught Alaskan pollock. It's served on a steamed bun and topped with a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce. Said tartar sauce contains oil, pickle relish, egg yolks, onion, parsley, and other ingredients. When enjoyed as-is, the sandwich has 380 calories, 19 grams of fat, and 16 grams of protein. McDonald's in the U.S. also offers a Double Filet-O-Fish at select locations.

The American Filet-O-Fish meal comes with fries and a drink; however, the sandwich and meal can be customized to an extent. For instance, you can upgrade it with extra sauce or cheese, add pickles or bacon, request shredded lettuce or sliced tomatoes, or even get mustard, ketchup, or mayo in addition to (or instead of) the tartar sauce. If you're ordering in person, you can swap the fries for apple slices and also try your luck with any number of delicious ways to customize your Filet-O-Fish sandwich.