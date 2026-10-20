McDonald's Chicken Sandwich Is Twice As Good When You Order It Italian-Style

If you're at McDonald's and craving a chicken sandwich, the McChicken is hard to beat. Although some claim that it's not quite the bargain it once was, this classic sandwich is still one of the cheapest menu items at fast food chains and remains much beloved. But did you know that you can give it the Italian treatment and make it even more filling and savory? In Italy, you can order a standard McChicken, as well as an extra-crispy McCrunchy version. But one of the most underrated chicken offerings on the Italian menu has to be the Double Chicken BBQ.

A basic McChicken (or Hot 'n Spicy McChicken) comes with a soft sandwich bun, a generous dollop of creamy mayo, crisp shredded lettuce, and a seasoned, breaded, and crispy chicken patty. The Italian Double Chicken BBQ, however, ups the ante with not one but two crispy breaded chicken cutlets alongside fresh lettuce, a slice of cheese, barbecue sauce, and crispy fried onions. It's actually one of the easier international McDonald's chicken offerings to recreate stateside.

However, you're better off ordering this customization in person, since the app will not offer all the options you need. At the register or drive-thru, simply order a McChicken with an extra McChicken patty, a slice of cheese, no mayo, and a packet of the Tangy Barbecue Sauce. Keep in mind that pricing and customization options may vary by location — and you'll likely have to assemble it on your own. Note that crispy fried onions aren't typically offered in the U.S. — but you still get a close-enough version that satisfies your international craving.