McDonald's Chicken Sandwich Is Twice As Good When You Order It Italian-Style
If you're at McDonald's and craving a chicken sandwich, the McChicken is hard to beat. Although some claim that it's not quite the bargain it once was, this classic sandwich is still one of the cheapest menu items at fast food chains and remains much beloved. But did you know that you can give it the Italian treatment and make it even more filling and savory? In Italy, you can order a standard McChicken, as well as an extra-crispy McCrunchy version. But one of the most underrated chicken offerings on the Italian menu has to be the Double Chicken BBQ.
A basic McChicken (or Hot 'n Spicy McChicken) comes with a soft sandwich bun, a generous dollop of creamy mayo, crisp shredded lettuce, and a seasoned, breaded, and crispy chicken patty. The Italian Double Chicken BBQ, however, ups the ante with not one but two crispy breaded chicken cutlets alongside fresh lettuce, a slice of cheese, barbecue sauce, and crispy fried onions. It's actually one of the easier international McDonald's chicken offerings to recreate stateside.
However, you're better off ordering this customization in person, since the app will not offer all the options you need. At the register or drive-thru, simply order a McChicken with an extra McChicken patty, a slice of cheese, no mayo, and a packet of the Tangy Barbecue Sauce. Keep in mind that pricing and customization options may vary by location — and you'll likely have to assemble it on your own. Note that crispy fried onions aren't typically offered in the U.S. — but you still get a close-enough version that satisfies your international craving.
What McDonald's fans think of the Double Chicken BBQ
So, is it worth it to recreate this chicken sandwich back home? Many who've tried the Double Chicken BBQ seem to think so. For starters, it's a pretty hearty sandwich, with one Reddit user stating that it "fills you up as much as a normal lunch." While its appearance may not win everyone over, the flavor seems to make up for it. One TikTok creator who sampled several Italian McDonald's items said that Double Chicken BBQ didn't look especially appetizing at first, but the flavor was "really good." Another TikTok creator trying the sandwich for the first time gave it an 8 out of 10.
But what do the locals think? It doesn't exactly scream Italian like other items on the menu like the Panzerotti, which is basically a smaller calzone filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese — but that's a big part of the appeal. It brings a little of the typical American-style fast-food flavors with the barbecue sauce, crispy, fried onions, and the cheese. In fact, many locals seem to think that this is the best sandwich in McDonald's Italy, period.
In a TikTok post revealing how to make a copycat Double Chicken BBQ at home, one fan said that this was the "miglior panino del MC," which translates to "the best McDonald's sandwich." Another fan was just as enthusiastic, commenting: "Io lo adoro il DCB," which means "I absolutely love the Double Chicken BBQ." Until McDonald's decides to bring the Double Chicken BBQ (and Italy's beloved Pistachio McFlurry) stateside, at least you can make your own version without too much trouble.