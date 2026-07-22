The Absolute Cheapest Menu Item At 10 Fast Food Chains In 2026
Most people pull up to the drive-thru with two primary objectives: Grabbing a quick bite and at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, these days, even a trip to your favorite fast food chain can cause major sticker shock. With combo meals averaging around $10 a pop, you might find yourself looking at the menu not to decide what you want to eat, but rather trying to determine what won't break the bank. We thought we'd do the work for you and find the cheapest menu items at the most popular food chains in the United States.
For our list, we stuck to regular menu items — no breakfast or special offers, and we also omitted condiments, drinks, and kids' menu items. We wanted to find the cheapest menu options that will ideally fill you up, or at least hit the spot as a small snack. Surprisingly, there are lots of entree options that wound up being even cheaper than sides. Here's our list of the cheapest menu items at 10 of the most popular fast food chains.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
McDonald's: McChicken Sandwich
You can still get a great lunch at McDonald's for under $10, and if you need to spend even less, the chain's got you covered. McDonald's has an entire menu devoted to items $3 and under, and the McChicken Sandwich is just $1.50. That's even less than a small order of french fries! The McChicken Sandwich features a chicken patty topped with lettuce and mayonnaise on a toasted bun and can make for a filling snack or even a light lunch.
Order the McChicken Sandwich from McDonald's for about $1.50.
Chick-fil-A: Waffle Potato Chips
If you're a potato chip fan who loves Chick-fil-A's waffle fries, you've got to try the chain's combination of the two. The Waffle Potato Chips are available in Original and Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored varieties for a unique twist on the classic chip. Be forewarned, however: Neither fared well in our ranking of Chick-fil-A sides. The chips are in competition with a small order of Waffle Fries as to which is cheapest — it depends on the location. But there is only about a 10-cent difference between the two.
Try Chick-fil-A's Original or Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips for around $2.09.
Arby's: Sliders
If you need options for a quick, cheap bite, head to Arby's. The chain's Slider menu offers miniature versions of their bigger sandwiches for a fraction of the price. Choose from ham, fried chicken, Buffalo chicken, or a roast beef slider, or order a few and enjoy a budget-friendly meal full of variety. Arby's Sliders are less than a small order of Curly Fries and are sure to fill you up far more.
Grab a Slider from Arby's for about $1.99.
Wendy's: Jr. Hamburger
If you're just looking to refuel with something quick, simple, and cheap, Wendy's Jr. Hamburger is an easy choice. It may have ranked last on our list of Wendy's hamburgers, but at least you know what you're getting — a classic Wendy's burger patty topped the way you want it, for just a few bucks. The Jr. Hamburger is even cheaper than chicken nuggets, fries, or a Frosty in some locations.
Order Wendy's Jr. Hamburger for around $2.19.
Burger King: Jalapeño Cheddar Bites
Looking for something a little different, but short on cash? Burger King has some unique side options that will hit the spot without blowing your budget. The cheapest is a four-piece order of Jalapeño Cheddar Bites. These crispy little bites are filled with melty cheese and jalapeño pieces for a perfect kick. If you have an extra 30 cents to spare, you can opt for Cheddar Ranch Tots or two Crispy Tacos instead.
Get the Jalapeño Cheddar Bites at Burger King for around $1.69.
Popeyes: Buttermilk Biscuit
We almost didn't let a biscuit qualify for our list, but decided to make an exception for Popeyes famous Buttermilk Biscuit. They are a meal staple instead of just being a breakfast item, and they can be just the thing when you're feeling peckish. Thankfully, Popeyes lets you order biscuits by themselves whenever the craving hits. Considering most of Popeyes other sides are about $2 more than a biscuit, it's an easy choice when you need a snack but want to spend as little as possible.
Order a Buttermilk Biscuit from Popeye's for around $1.39.
KFC: Single Chicken Wing
A biscuit also happens to be the cheapest item on KFC's menu, too, but we thought the single fried chicken wing deserved an honorable mention. It's the second-cheapest thing KFC offers and is part of the à la carte menu. You can also order a single chicken drumstick, thigh, breast, or tender for just a little more than the wing. If you are picky about your chicken cuts, going à la carte at KFC is a great way to customize your order while pinching pennies.
Order a fried Chicken Wing from KFC for around $2.39.
Taco Bell: Cheesy Roll-Up
"Luxe" and "Value" are generally thought of as oxymorons, but Taco Bell brings them together with their Luxe Value Menu. The cheapest item on this menu is the Cheesy Roll Up, which features mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese melted in a warm tortilla. You can request it grilled for no extra charge, and we noticed that the cost of add-ons like onions, lettuce, and proteins vary by location – some offer onions for free or black beans for just 30 cents.
Grab a Cheesy Roll-Up at Taco Bell for around $1.29.
Sonic: Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger or Crispy Tender Wraps
Sonic's $1.99 menu gives you a couple of surprisingly hearty options for a super cheap bite. The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger makes a decent small meal — the inclusion of bacon and cheese will make you forget you're dining off the value menu. Or, pick your flavor of a Crispy Tender Wrap: Garlic Parmesan Ranch or zesty Cheesy Baja. Or heck, at that price, order both!
Sonic's Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger and Crispy Tender Wraps are just $1.99 each.
Panda Express: Veggie Spring Rolls, Chicken Egg Roll, or Cream Cheese Rangoons
If all you need is a small bite to hold you over, but you're tired of American fare, Panda Express has you covered. The chain's appetizers will satisfy your hankering for some quick Asian-inspired cuisine while helping you stick to your budget. Choose from two Veggie Spring Rolls, one Chicken Egg Roll, or three Cream Cheese Rangoons, all for the same price.
Get the Veggie Spring Rolls, Chicken Egg Roll, or Cream Cheese Rangoons for around $2.10 at Panda Express.