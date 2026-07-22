The Absolute Cheapest Menu Item At 10 Fast Food Chains In 2026

Most people pull up to the drive-thru with two primary objectives: Grabbing a quick bite and at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, these days, even a trip to your favorite fast food chain can cause major sticker shock. With combo meals averaging around $10 a pop, you might find yourself looking at the menu not to decide what you want to eat, but rather trying to determine what won't break the bank. We thought we'd do the work for you and find the cheapest menu items at the most popular food chains in the United States.

For our list, we stuck to regular menu items — no breakfast or special offers, and we also omitted condiments, drinks, and kids' menu items. We wanted to find the cheapest menu options that will ideally fill you up, or at least hit the spot as a small snack. Surprisingly, there are lots of entree options that wound up being even cheaper than sides. Here's our list of the cheapest menu items at 10 of the most popular fast food chains.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.