11 Best McDonald's Orders To Pick Up For Lunch Under $10

Lunchtime can be tricky for folks on the move or who don't have time to prep and pack a lunch. So, when those midday stomach growls begin to roll in, it's McDonald's to the rescue. While there are plenty of great choices on the menu — we would know, we did the ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items) — there are a few combinations that really get the best bang for your buck.

When browsing the menu at lunchtime, focus on menu items that are higher in protein to help keep you full through the rest of your day. To help you along, we've rounded up a few McDonald's meals that keep the cost under $10 so you can grab a quick (and affordable) bite before getting on with your day. Each meal idea was selected with that price range in mind based on the menu from a local McDonald's in Chicago, Illinois — which is the arguably true birthplace of McDonald's. While prices may vary depending on your location, these are some of the chain's best deals.