11 Best McDonald's Orders To Pick Up For Lunch Under $10
Lunchtime can be tricky for folks on the move or who don't have time to prep and pack a lunch. So, when those midday stomach growls begin to roll in, it's McDonald's to the rescue. While there are plenty of great choices on the menu — we would know, we did the ultimate ranking of McDonald's food items) — there are a few combinations that really get the best bang for your buck.
When browsing the menu at lunchtime, focus on menu items that are higher in protein to help keep you full through the rest of your day. To help you along, we've rounded up a few McDonald's meals that keep the cost under $10 so you can grab a quick (and affordable) bite before getting on with your day. Each meal idea was selected with that price range in mind based on the menu from a local McDonald's in Chicago, Illinois — which is the arguably true birthplace of McDonald's. While prices may vary depending on your location, these are some of the chain's best deals.
The Triple Cheeseburger meal
If you're looking for a good deal, the McDonald's Extra Value Menu is the place to start. The Triple Cheeseburger Meal comes with, well, a triple cheeseburger, as well as an order of medium fries and a medium drink. Priced at $7.99, the triple cheeseburger has a whopping 32 grams of protein, which will satisfy those midday cravings.
10-piece McNugget meal
The McNuggets are one of McDonald's most iconic menu items, and the 10-piece meal, which comes with fries and a drink, is a great deal at $8.29. Level the nuggets up by trying this sweet and saucy hack that adds a punch of flavor and variety to this order. Once you try it, your McDonald's lunch run will never be the same again.
Hot 'n Spicy McChicken meal
Nothing wrong with a little bit of spice to perk up your day. The Hot 'n Spicy McChicken meal is an insanely good deal at just $5.99. This iteration of the McChicken sandwich has 14 grams of protein, which you can increase even more by utilizing an insider trick and adding an extra spicy chicken patty with that surplus leftover on your $10 lunch budget.
Snack Wraps and medium fries
If you haven't already heard, the Snack Wraps are back at McDonald's — and they might be even better than you remember. You can get two Snack Wraps and a medium French fry for just $9.27. Perfect for a lunchtime on-the-go, this combo will have you skipping back to work to finish up your day.
McChicken and medium fries
The McChicken is one of McDonald's more affordable menu items at just $1.99 per sandwich. That means you can grab two full sandwiches, plus a medium fry for a grand total of just $7.27. If you're doubling up, then you'll be intaking a respectable 28 grams of protein to fuel the rest of your day no matter what's on your to-do list.
Cheeseburger and a Snack Wrap
Ah, the classic cheeseburger, one of McDonald's most prized and popular menu items. If you're not really craving fries during lunchtime, this DIY combo of a regular cheeseburger and a Snack Wrap will run you just $5.38 and offers a combined total of 32 grams of protein. You can even add a second cheeseburger or wrap and still stay under budget! It may be an unconventional pairing, but part of the beauty of McDonald's is the ability to mix and match.
3-piece McCrispy Strips meal
The McCrispy Strips are new to the McDonald's menu and make a great option for lunch. The 3-piece McCrispy Strip meal comes with fries and a drink for $9.59 and offers 30 grams of protein. Simply pair it with one of McDonald's many dipping sauces and you've got a yummy lunch that doesn't hurt your wallet.
Deluxe McCrispy meal
The Deluxe McCrispy meal is a great deal at just $8.89 for the sandwich, fries, and a soft drink. If you haven't already tried the McCrispy, it's McDonald's version of a Southern-fried chicken sandwich. The Deluxe version trades pickles for mayo, lettuce, and tomato on a fluffy bun, boasting a lovely 27 grams of protein.
Daily Double and small fries
The McDonald's Daily Double burger comes with two beef patties, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise all on the classic McDonald's bun — all for just $3.79. Add on medium side of fries and you've got yourself a delicious and complete lunch with 22 grams of protein to keep you going until dinnertime. The combination only costs $7.08, so you'll have a few bucks leftover, too.
6-piece McNugget and a McDouble
This is another combination perfect for anyone not really in the mood for a side of fries (which, sorry, can't relate). Insanely affordable at just $5.29, try combining 6-piece McNuggets and one McDouble burger. Together, this combo provides 36 grams of protein plus a hint of nostalgia with two of the fast food chain's most classic items.
Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal
Last but certainly not least is the Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese meal. Along with the extra meaty sandwich, this includes fries and a drink. Pickles, onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard, and bacon all adorn a thick beef patty resting between the iconic sesame seed bun. If you skipped breakfast, this lunchtime meal will more than make up for it at only $9.39.