This McDonald's Secret Menu Item Replaces Buns With Chicken — And It's As Unhinged As It Sounds

McDonald's secret menu options can delight regular customers with some creative switch-ups, but one order sounds more mutant than manageable. The Big McChicken serves up a Big Mac, not with buns but with chicken patties more commonly found in a McChicken sandwich. The resulting mashup is a fast-food tower that combines four menu items into one.

To get your hands on this meaty monstrosity, you'll need to order 3 McChickens and a Big Mac. Instead of asking McDonald's workers to stack the ingredients, you'll assemble the layers yourself by using McChicken patties as the replacements for the hamburger buns. The Big Mac's saucy beef patties, shredded lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions will be sandwiched between the layers of fried chicken. Marrying Big Mac's special sauce with the fried McChicken patties works, but the structural challenge of eating the secret order is a bigger problem. If you're looking for a sandwich that can be gobbled on the run, this stack is one that requires both dexterity and extra napkins.