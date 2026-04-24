This McDonald's Secret Menu Item Replaces Buns With Chicken — And It's As Unhinged As It Sounds
McDonald's secret menu options can delight regular customers with some creative switch-ups, but one order sounds more mutant than manageable. The Big McChicken serves up a Big Mac, not with buns but with chicken patties more commonly found in a McChicken sandwich. The resulting mashup is a fast-food tower that combines four menu items into one.
To get your hands on this meaty monstrosity, you'll need to order 3 McChickens and a Big Mac. Instead of asking McDonald's workers to stack the ingredients, you'll assemble the layers yourself by using McChicken patties as the replacements for the hamburger buns. The Big Mac's saucy beef patties, shredded lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions will be sandwiched between the layers of fried chicken. Marrying Big Mac's special sauce with the fried McChicken patties works, but the structural challenge of eating the secret order is a bigger problem. If you're looking for a sandwich that can be gobbled on the run, this stack is one that requires both dexterity and extra napkins.
A novelty for the socials
The Big McChicken is one of those orders that probably doesn't warrant a repeat tasting experience. The ratio of meat to everything else is dramatically slanted. This is a meal that will test your resolve and level of hunger. If you're paying for a Big Mac and three McChickens, your budget is just another thing that will need to expand to accommodate this messiness. Fortunately, the McChicken is on the buy one, add one for $1 McValue menu, so you can calculate accordingly.
For those wanting to sample a Big Mac complemented by chicken, a Chicken Big Mac is a more approachable order and offers a similar profile in a form that can be more easily handled. The Big McChicken is an interesting concept in theory, but in practice, the rewards are better as an Instagram post than an enjoyable meal to be had on the regular. In short, this is a fast food secret menu item you're better off avoiding, unless you want a story to tell over a round of Tom Collins to try to wash it all down.