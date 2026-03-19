McDonald's Big Mac Vs Big Arch Sauces: What's The Difference?

McDonald's describes its newest limited-time U.S. offering, the Big Arch, as "the most McDonald's McDonald's burger yet," and if you've had the pleasure of getting your hands around this mammoth of a burger, you will understand why. Somehow, the purveyors of the Big Mac managed to out-heft themselves with this beefy behemoth, which clocks in at 1020 calories compared to 580 calories in a Big Mac. The Big Arch is made with two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and Big Arch sauce on a toasted sesame and poppy seed bun. And inside that bun, the Big Arch shares a lot of similarities with its Big Mac sibling. However, it's the sauce that seems to set these two apart the most in terms of taste. So what's the difference?

According to Mike Haracz, a former corporate chef for McDonald's, Big Mac sauce is made with mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, Dusseldorf mustard, white wine vinegar, paprika, onion powder, white pepper, and granulated garlic. It's the paprika that's responsible for the reddish hue in the sauce, and aesthetically, it looks pretty darn similar to the Big Arch sauce. However, Big Arch sauce contains one ingredient that Big Mac sauce doesn't: ketchup.

McDonald's describes the Big Arch sauce as "tangy, creamy, with the perfect balance of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavors." Reviewers describe the sauce as having the same kind of mustard and pickle flavors as Big Mac sauce, but note that the sweet tomato tang of ketchup is definitely present. Unlike Big Mac sauce, which leans more into the combination of acidic and savory, Big Arch sauce is heavier on sweetness and that familiar ketchup taste.