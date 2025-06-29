This McDonald's Dipping Sauce Is Absolutely The Gold Standard

McDonald's Spicy Buffalo dipping sauce fans from all over North America have expressed their love of the product on Reddit. It's a fan favorite that many Redditors recommend pairing with specific menu items. Of course, chicken is the first dish that comes to mind when we think of buffalo sauce, and that's where many start. In addition to dunking chicken nuggets into the sauce, customers also recommend recreating a limited-time specialty, the Buffalo Ranch McChicken. According to one customer, "you could order a McChicken, sub ranch and have them give you a buffalo packet on the side" to slather onto the bun. For that matter, you can mix McDonald's ranch — another high-ranking sauce — with the buffalo sauce to cool it down and make it even creamier.

Chicken isn't the only protein that'll benefit from being dunked into buffalo sauce. You could add the Spicy Buffalo Sauce to a fried fish sandwich or swap it with ketchup on your favorite cheeseburger. Another Redditor recommended adding the sauce to a burrito like McDonald's sausage breakfast burrito. It'd also taste delicious as a dipping sauce for the famously crispy McDonald's hash browns. A McDonald's employee even wrote, "I work at McDonald's, I won't eat the food, but I will take the Buffalo sauce." So, if you happen to pocket extra sauce packets, you open up a whole new range of applications, from dunking pizza rolls in it to drizzling it over a bowl of mac and cheese.