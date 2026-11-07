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Salmon is a powerhouse weeknight protein: endlessly customizable, ready in 30 minutes, and always delicious if not overcooked. This maple pecan salmon recipe leans heavily into fall, with a Dijon and maple glaze and a generous pecan-and-thyme crust. It leaves everyone asking for seconds, and mopping up any leftover crust or sauce.

As a recipe developer and blogger, this is the kind of recipe I whip up when I want my family to be impressed by dinner. It truly looks more involved than it is, with its pool of sweet, citrusy maple sauce and mounds of crusty, nutty topping. The step of curing the fish for 30 minutes may seem too much for a weeknight, but it truly makes a difference in the texture and appearance of the fish. It dry-brines the surface of the fish, a technique that makes it drier to the touch, locks in the fish's moisture, and prevents the albumin from seeping out as the fish cooks. Is it strictly necessary? No. Will it take your fish from feeling like a homey dish to a restaurant-quality main? Absolutely.

So if you're looking for a main that can rock a weeknight with a side of potatoes or vegetables, this maple pecan salmon is just what you need. And if you want a dressy main for a dinner party, it can easily play that part, too. Good thing you can truly never have too many salmon recipes.