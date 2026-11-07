Maple Pecan Salmon Recipe
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Salmon is a powerhouse weeknight protein: endlessly customizable, ready in 30 minutes, and always delicious if not overcooked. This maple pecan salmon recipe leans heavily into fall, with a Dijon and maple glaze and a generous pecan-and-thyme crust. It leaves everyone asking for seconds, and mopping up any leftover crust or sauce.
As a recipe developer and blogger, this is the kind of recipe I whip up when I want my family to be impressed by dinner. It truly looks more involved than it is, with its pool of sweet, citrusy maple sauce and mounds of crusty, nutty topping. The step of curing the fish for 30 minutes may seem too much for a weeknight, but it truly makes a difference in the texture and appearance of the fish. It dry-brines the surface of the fish, a technique that makes it drier to the touch, locks in the fish's moisture, and prevents the albumin from seeping out as the fish cooks. Is it strictly necessary? No. Will it take your fish from feeling like a homey dish to a restaurant-quality main? Absolutely.
So if you're looking for a main that can rock a weeknight with a side of potatoes or vegetables, this maple pecan salmon is just what you need. And if you want a dressy main for a dinner party, it can easily play that part, too. Good thing you can truly never have too many salmon recipes.
Gather the ingredients for maple pecan salmon recipe
To make this maple salmon, you'll need salmon fillets, kosher salt, black pepper, Dijon mustard, and maple syrup. I love using the hot and spicy maple from Runamok, a collaboration with the Spice and Tea Exchange that gives the salmon a bit of kick alongside the sweetness. But you're welcome to use any maple syrup you have in your arsenal. For the pecan topping, gather chopped pecans, plain breadcrumbs, unsalted butter, fresh thyme leaves, and fresh lemon juice.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prep a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Dry the salmon
Pat the salmon dry.
Step 4: Salt the salmon
Season both sides with salt. Transfer to the fridge to cure for 30 minutes.
Step 5: Wipe off the salt
Pat the salmon dry again, wiping off most of the salt. Season with pepper.
Step 6: Arrange the salmon for baking
Arrange the salmon, skin-side-down, on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 7: Make the maple topping
Whisk together the Dijon mustard and 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup.
Step 8: Brush the salmon with the maple Dijon mix
Brush the mustard syrup evenly over the tops of the fillets.
Step 9: Mix the pecan topping
Combine the pecans, breadcrumbs, melted butter, and thyme in a bowl.
Step 10: Top each filet with the crust
Press the mixture firmly onto the top of each fillet.
Step 11: Bake the salmon
Bake the salmon for 15 to 18 minutes, until it flakes easily with a fork and the crust is golden brown. Tent loosely with foil halfway through if the crust browns too quickly.
Step 12: Make the second maple drizzle
Whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup and the lemon juice.
Step 13: Drizzle the salmon and serve
Drizzle over the salmon just before serving.
What can I serve with maple pecan salmon?
Maple Pecan Salmon Recipe
With a maple, Dijon, and pecan crust and a citrusy maple-lemon sauce, this baked salmon is easy enough for a weeknight and elegant enough for a dinner party.
Ingredients
- 4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets, skin on
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
- 1 cup pecans, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons plain breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Pat the salmon dry.
- Season both sides with salt. Transfer to the fridge to cure for 30 minutes.
- Pat the salmon dry again, wiping off most of the salt. Season with pepper.
- Arrange the salmon, skin-side-down, on the prepared baking sheet.
- Whisk together the Dijon mustard and 2 tablespoons of the maple syrup.
- Brush the mustard syrup evenly over the tops of the fillets.
- Combine the pecans, breadcrumbs, melted butter, and thyme in a bowl.
- Press the mixture firmly onto the top of each fillet.
- Bake the salmon for 15 to 18 minutes, until it flakes easily with a fork and the crust is golden brown. Tent loosely with foil halfway through if the crust browns too quickly.
- Whisk together the remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup and the lemon juice.
- Drizzle over the salmon just before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|633
|Total Fat
|46.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|108.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|16.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|10.4 g
|Sodium
|532.5 mg
|Protein
|37.7 g
Is there a way to pan-fry this maple pecan salmon?
If you don't feel like powering up your oven for this recipe, the good news is that it can be pan-fried. The bad news is that it requires a slightly different approach, but luckily it's not too difficult. The main challenge with the pan-frying approach is the nut crust. Nuts can burn if they come directly into contact with the pan, so you'll need to sear it skin-side first, and then finish it under the broiler.
Before starting, make sure to pat your salmon dry very thoroughly. Moisture is a real danger when it comes to a hot pan, and could cause the fish to steam rather than cook, as well as potentially lead to oil splatters. After drying the fish, heat a pan over medium-high until it's hot, then add a neutral oil like avocado or grapeseed. Place the filets skin-side down in the pan, and cook for about 5-6 minutes for a 1-inch thick filet.
Then, apply the pecan crust, and transfer the whole pan to the oven to broil for two to three minutes. Do not flip or risk disturbing the fish. And most importantly, don't overcook the salmon.
What adaptations can I make to this maple pecan salmon?
Even though we might say that you shouldn't mess with a good thing, there are some adaptations you could make with this maple pecan salmon. The first place I like to start is the pecan crust.
For a smoother texture, blend the pecans and breadcrumbs in the food processor. This will give you a smoother, pesto-like paste. Then, add a tablespoon of olive oil, Dijon, and thyme, and spread it onto the salmon as a thick coating. This adheres more firmly and gives you a denser crust. This is especially great for pan-frying, so it's worth making these adjustments if you're changing up the cooking technique.
You can also switch up the nuts themselves; walnuts are a good swap for the pecans. Pistachios give you a finer, more elegant crust with a sweeter flavor. They also work well with some honey added into the Dijon. You can even switch up the star of the show, the salmon. If you're looking to try a different fish, consider arctic char or trout, which would bring their own unique texture and flavor to the dish.