J. Kenji López-Alt Has A Brilliant Trick To Prevent Oil Splatters While Cooking Salmon

We love eating salmon, but honestly, we're not always a fan of cooking it, especially when it comes to pan-searing the fishy fish. Its salmony juices and unappetizing foamy protein (or albumin) often seep out of the flesh, mix with the oil in the pan, and splatter all over your stovetop and kitchen. When making simple baked honey citrus salmon, we don't run into this issue as the oven contains the mess and odors.

We're not alone in having this pet peeve with pan-frying salmon. Seattle bestselling cookbook author and brainy food personality J. Kenji López-Alt doesn't enjoy the resulting oily fishy spatter from pan-frying salmon either. And he also isn't fond of the smells salmon makes when cooked — or of the albumin oozing out of the cooked pink fish. Luckily, López-Alt has a brilliant trick to prevent oil splatters while cooking salmon, which he shared on Milk Street Radio.

This trick stems from a Japanese cooking technique used to make shiozake, or salted salmon. Simply pat the salmon fillet dry and sprinkle a layer of kosher salt over the fish. Let it rest, overnight, uncovered in your refrigerator. Pan-fry it the next day and watch the fish lock in its moisture and foamy white protein and not cause messy oil splatters.