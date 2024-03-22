The Salty Solution For Perfect Air Fried Pork Belly

When you visit any Chinatown or International District in America, you'll likely see Chinese roast pork with extra crispy pork belly skin hanging in restaurant windows, showcased for everyone to admire. You're drooling, but the fact is, you can easily recreate this pork belly with the crispiest skin at home. And you can achieve all that with an air fryer and a little trick.

This trick is a salty one. To draw moisture from pork belly skin, resulting in crispiness post-cooking in an air fryer, we put a layer of salt over the pork belly skin or a salt crust. As we know, air fryers are mini convection ovens; a fan circulates hot air through the machine. This can lead to salt flying off the pork belly skin. Internet sensation Chef Chris Joe, who runs the immensely popular social media channel @cj.eats_, developed a trick to keep the salt from flying off the pork belly skin after months of testing air fryer crispy pork belly recipes.

To keep the salt stuck to the pork belly skin while frying in the air fryer, Joe recommends adding an egg white to a cup of kosher salt. The egg white will bind the salt together, forming a salty paste that adheres nicely to the pork belly skin.