Salmon, Kale, and White Bean Caesar Salad Recipe

There's a reason Caesar salad is so popular, and it isn't just because netizens everywhere have discovered that Caesar pairs well with fries. It also pairs well with virtually anything, can be eaten in any season, and can easily be eaten as a wrap or sandwich, making it particularly crave-worthy despite being a fairly simple salad. It's that simplicity that makes it perfect: the combination of lemon, garlic, and Parmesan can't be beat, especially when it's coating crunchy leaves of romaine lettuce. Caesar salad is an effortless go-to for easy lunches and dinners, especially with how customizable the salad can be. Want to add a protein but tired of chicken? That's fine — just swap it for steak, salmon, or even some beans.

This Caesar salad recipe, which combines the classic components of Caesar with new textures and flavors, mixes creamy homemade dressing with kale, white beans, and Brussels sprouts, then finishes with toasted breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, and Dijon-baked salmon. The flaky, flavorful salmon can be made in the oven while you chop, toss, and prepare the salad, making it an easy, all-in-one meal for even the busiest weeknights.