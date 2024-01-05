Toast Panko Breadcrumbs In Bacon Fat For A Rich, Savory Breading

Adding a panko breadcrumb crust to a dish can really take it to the next level. After all, the crust adds a savory crispiness that can make a recipe all the more satisfying. While we love a traditional panko crust, it doesn't hurt to switch things up now and again — and we know a great trick to upgrade panko breadcrumbs: toast them in bacon fat.

All you have to do is cook diced bacon pieces in a skillet until they're crispy; by this point, the fat will be rendered (once all the water is evaporated, the fat becomes shelf stable). Then, add the panko breadcrumbs to the skillet and stir until the crumbs and bacon fat are properly mixed. If you add the panko immediately, you'll have bacon pieces in the crumb mixture.

If you'd prefer to toast them in the fat without the bacon pieces, you can remove the bacon bits as carefully as possible to leave behind the fat for the breadcrumbs. Bacon fat gives panko breadcrumbs more depth of flavor and extra crispness, making them ready for use in a plethora of recipes.