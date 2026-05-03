This Baja Shrimp Caesar salad recipe takes two familiar dishes and mashes them into one refreshing and satisfying light main dish. With a few touches inspired by Mexican cuisine, you'll get a spicy, satisfying, and elevated take on the Caesar salad everyone knows and loves.

As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table and an avid traveller, I've had my share of Mexican food. But there's something interesting happening on both sides of the border in the region around Baja California. And when you take the Caesar salad, which has become a staple throughout the Sunshine State and beyond, and add smoky, spicy shrimp cooked in the Baja California style, you get a dish that perfectly balances the culinary influences of both states.

The resulting recipe has crispy greens with a creamy Caesar salad dressing that gets a pungent touch from the traditional garlic and anchovy, but with spicy and smoky notes from the addition of adobo sauce. The shrimp itself is coated in a mix of Mexican spices like cumin and oregano, which give it a spicy and bittersweet flavor. The resulting dish is one you'll be happy to eat as a main dish for lunch or as a side for dinner.