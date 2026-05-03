Baja Shrimp Caesar Salad Recipe
This Baja Shrimp Caesar salad recipe takes two familiar dishes and mashes them into one refreshing and satisfying light main dish. With a few touches inspired by Mexican cuisine, you'll get a spicy, satisfying, and elevated take on the Caesar salad everyone knows and loves.
As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table and an avid traveller, I've had my share of Mexican food. But there's something interesting happening on both sides of the border in the region around Baja California. And when you take the Caesar salad, which has become a staple throughout the Sunshine State and beyond, and add smoky, spicy shrimp cooked in the Baja California style, you get a dish that perfectly balances the culinary influences of both states.
The resulting recipe has crispy greens with a creamy Caesar salad dressing that gets a pungent touch from the traditional garlic and anchovy, but with spicy and smoky notes from the addition of adobo sauce. The shrimp itself is coated in a mix of Mexican spices like cumin and oregano, which give it a spicy and bittersweet flavor. The resulting dish is one you'll be happy to eat as a main dish for lunch or as a side for dinner.
Gather the ingredients for this Baja shrimp Caesar salad
To cook the Baja California-inspired shrimp for this salad, you'll need chile flakes, cumin, dried oregano, chipotle powder, salt, garlic powder, large shrimp, and vegetable oil. We recommend getting already peeled and deveined shrimp in the biggest size you can find, though you can definitely take the time to peel and devein your own shrimp.
For the Caesar dressing, you'll need anchovy fillets, minced garlic cloves, lime juice, adobo sauce, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, and black pepper. For the adobo sauce, simply take the sauce out of a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, and save those for another use — we love them in eggs!
For the Caesar salad itself, you'll want to make a mix of romaine lettuce, purple cabbage, and green cabbage, and you'll top the salad with grated Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Step 1: Mix the spices
Combine the chile flakes, cumin, oregano, chipotle powder, salt, and garlic powder in a bowl.
Step 2: Coat the shrimp in spice
Toss the shrimp with the spice mixture until evenly coated.
Step 3: Preheat a pan
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Cook the shrimp
Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes per side until pink and cooked through. Set aside.
Step 5: Mash the anchovies and garlic
For the dressing, mash the anchovies and garlic into a paste in a bowl.
Step 6: Add the flavorings
Whisk in the lime juice, adobo sauce, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard.
Step 7: Finish the Caesar dressing
Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
Step 8: Combine the salad base
In a large bowl, combine the romaine, purple cabbage, and green cabbage.
Step 9: Dress the salad
Dress the salad with Caesar dressing and toss well.
Step 10: Assemble the salad
Transfer the salad to a platter. Top with shrimp, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
Step 11: Serve the Baja shrimp Caesar salad
Serve immediately.
What can I serve with shrimp Caesar salad?
Baja Shrimp Caesar Salad Recipe
Our bright, tangy, and satisfying Baja shrimp Caesar adds Mexican-inspired spice and tang to pair with the crunchy umami elements of a traditional Caesar.
Ingredients
- For the spice mix and shrimp
- 1 teaspoon chile flakes
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon chipotle powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 ½ pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- For the Caesar dressing
- 4 anchovy fillets
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 2 tablespoons adobo sauce
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ cup olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the salad
- 8 ounces romaine lettuce, chopped
- 2 cups purple cabbage, shredded
- 2 cups green cabbage, shredded
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1 ½ cups croutons
Directions
- Combine the chile flakes, cumin, oregano, chipotle powder, salt, and garlic powder in a bowl.
- Toss the shrimp with the spice mixture until evenly coated.
- Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes per side until pink and cooked through. Set aside.
- For the dressing, mash the anchovies and garlic into a paste in a bowl.
- Whisk in the lime juice, adobo sauce, mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard.
- Slowly whisk in the olive oil until the dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a large bowl, combine the romaine, purple cabbage, and green cabbage.
- Dress the salad with Caesar dressing and toss well.
- Transfer the salad to a platter. Top with shrimp, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
- Serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|726
|Total Fat
|52.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|295.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.3 g
|Total Sugars
|4.5 g
|Sodium
|957.4 mg
|Protein
|45.7 g
What's the origin story behind Baja shrimp?
Baja-style shrimp is a dish that you'll see a lot throughout the state of Baja California in Mexico, and not just on skewers. Baja shrimp and Baja fish tacos are common and beloved Mexican dishes that have also made their way north of the border.
According to Chef Reyna Venegas, Baja-style shrimp became popular after Japanese fishermen introduced the concept of tempura when they came to work in Ensenada, Mexico. But as we know it today, Baja shrimp tacos are made with shrimp that's marinated with a touch of mustard, coated in beer batter, and served inside a tortilla with plenty of cabbage and salsa.
We wanted to take the same mustard flavor, give it a few more Mexican spice touches, and pair it with lime and cabbage for a refreshing and Baja-inspired take on Caesar salad. The resulting dish is a bright, tangy, spicy, and satisfying fusion that honors both countries and their culinary traditions.
What adaptations can you make to this Baja shrimp Caesar salad?
For this Baja shrimp Caesar salad, we started with a mostly classic Caesar salad and then added Mexican touches to it. But if you want to take it in another direction, there are some adaptations you can make to it to suit your taste.
For the greens, we use romaine, which is traditional for a Caesar salad, but you can swap it for any lettuce you like, or even for arugula or spinach. Kale massaged with oil and lemon juice is another favorite. If you want more veggies, you can add diced avocado, cherry tomatoes, corn, black beans, or even some of those leftover chopped chipotle peppers from the can of adobo, which would all work here and add more flavor and nutrients.
For a lighter dressing, omit half or even all the mayonnaise and use Greek yogurt instead for a similar texture but added protein. We still love adding a teaspoon of mayonnaise for the tang, but you can also add more lime juice. And if you don't like anchovy filets, add miso paste or Worcestershire sauce for a boost of umami.