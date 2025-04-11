Caesar Salad And Fries: The Hot-And-Cold Duo TikTok Is Fawning Over

Caesar salad and French fries feels like a kismet, scientifically perfect food pairing. And there might actually be some science behind it. Studies show that humans like crunchy food. Beyond making the experience of eating more stimulating, our brains perceive crunchy textures in food as a positive thing and a potential indicator of nutrition and freshness. So, crunchy romaine lettuce and fries truly is a perfect pair to delight our human senses with. Up the crunch factor even more by making homemade croutons or skip them all together and top your Caesar salad with crispy chickpeas instead. You can add more texture to any salad by dicing up celery and adding it in, and the same goes for radishes, jicama, and cucumbers.

Now, Caesar salad and French fries are already pretty perfect dishes on their own. So, while there may be some room to zhuzh them up a bit, the real fun can be had when selecting a drink to pair with them. The classic pairing is a perfectly chilled dirty martini, but you can add even more Caesar salad flair by swapping the olives and olive juice out for caper berries and brine. A good glass of wine is another elegant drink to serve alongside the viral food combination. A white wine pairs best with Caesar salad, with a dry pinot grigio, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, or Riesling being your best bet. Many on TikTok choose Diet Coke as their drink of choice alongside the Caesar and fries, but any sweet and syrupy bubbles should do—Cherry Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper, cream soda, ginger ale—you name it. Try it for yourself, and don't forget to snap a few pics.