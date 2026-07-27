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Making pasta and salmon feel fancy can seem like a big ask, but this recipe nails it. Drawing influence from Italian flavors and techniques, and with plenty of citrus in various forms and stages, this creamy, citrusy salmon pasta recipe is a little extra work, but it's more than worth it.

I came to love oil poaching after years of overcooking salmon on the stovetop. As a recipe developer and blogger, I've tested a lot of salmon preparations, but this method became my favorite after I tried it in the Emilio Romano region of Italy this summer. Adding ricotta to fish may also feel blasphemous, but it was another tip I picked up in my Italian travels that completely transformed this pasta for the better.

If the oil and creamy ricotta were my starting points, then the citrus was what elevated the dish into the realm my daughter calls "fancy food." I wanted to incorporate plenty of citrus elements; I added lemon peels to the poaching liquid, which became confit-like in texture and took on a soft, almost caramelized mouthfeel. Then I steeped the cream sauce with fresh lemon verbena and added lemon peels in the pasta cooking water. And finally, for the sauce, I added orange marmalade for tangy sweetness and lemon zest for bite and lightness. The resulting salmon pasta feels wholesome, layered, and like a revelation in every bite.