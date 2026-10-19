Oreo Banana Bread Recipe
If you've ever had a banana split or a chocolate-dipped frozen banana, then you already know that bananas and chocolate are one of the best culinary matches out there; it's one of those alchemy-like moments where two flavors combine to become something greater than the sum of its parts. In this recipe, instead of using straight chocolate, I'm bringing in one of the most well-known chocolate cookies: Oreos. I start by folding chunks of Oreos into banana bread batter and then add crushed cookies to the sweet vanilla glaze drizzle. The caramelly bananas meld into the bittersweet flavor of chocolate. A quick homemade buttermilk made with milk and vinegar was my mother's trick for using what you have in the kitchen, and it keeps the bread moist and ensures it rises properly.
If you have overripe bananas sitting on your counter, this Oreo banana bread is the perfect way to use them. It freezes beautifully so if the bananas are piling up, I make a double batch.
Gather the ingredients for Oreo banana bread
To make this recipe, you'll need a handful of baking basics: all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, fine salt, granulated sugar, powdered sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract. This is one recipe where I don't recommend switching to a different type of flour; all-purpose flour will keep the loaf lighter and not too dense. You'll also need eggs and unsweetened cocoa, along with Oreo cookies (I prefer the classic Oreo's cookie to "stuf" ratio here).
Of course, you'll also need bananas. Buy them a few days early so they are nice and spotted to add the right amount of sweetness and texture to the bread. While you are in the produce aisle also buy a fresh lemon.
Lastly, you'll need some milk and a bit of white vinegar. If you happen to have buttermilk, you can certainly use that instead, but I prefer to work with what I already have in my kitchen.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line a loaf pan
Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
Step 3: Mash the bananas
Mash the bananas.
Step 4: Mix lemon juice and bananas
Mix the lemon juice into the bananas. Set aside.
Step 5: Make the buttermilk
Stir ½ cup milk and the vinegar together in a measuring cup. Let this buttermilk mixture sit for 5 minutes, until slightly curdled.
Step 6: Mix the sugar, oil, and eggs
In a large bowl, whisk the granulated sugar, oil, egg, and egg white for about 1 minute, until smooth and slightly thickened.
Step 7: Add the buttermilk and bananas
Whisk in the buttermilk and mashed banana.
Step 8: Whisk the dry ingredients
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Step 9: Add dry ingredients to wet ones
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ones and fold with a spatula, just until a few flour streaks remain.
Step 10: Fold in chopped Oreos
Fold in the chopped Oreos, stopping as soon as they are distributed.
Step 11: Add batter to loaf pan
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Tap the pan firmly on the counter a few times to release air bubbles.
Step 12: Bake the bread
Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 13: Tent the pan with foil
Rotate the pan, and tent it loosely with foil if the top is browning too quickly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes more, until the top springs back when pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs and no wet batter.
Step 14: Cool the bread
Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then, lift the loaf out using the parchment overhang and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
Step 15: Make the glaze
Whisk the powdered sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons milk, and the vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth.
Step 16: Spoon glaze over loaf
Spoon the glaze over the cooled loaf.
Step 17: Sprinkle the Orea crumbs on the glaze
Sprinkle the crushed Oreo crumbs over the glaze right away so they stick.
Step 18: Let it set before slicing
Let the glaze set for 10 minutes before slicing and serving the banana bread.
Accompaniments to serve with your Oreo banana bread
Oreo Banana Bread Recipe
This banana bread recipe is for all the cookies and cream lovers out there. We put Oreos in the batter and on the finished loaf for extra chocolatey goodness.
Ingredients
- 2 large extra ripe bananas
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoons whole milk, divided
- 1 ½ teaspoons white vinegar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- 1 large egg white, room temperature
- 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon fine salt
- 12 Oreo cookies, divided (8 roughly chopped, 4 finely crushed)
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line a loaf pan with parchment paper.
- Mash the bananas.
- Mix the lemon juice into the bananas. Set aside.
- Stir ½ cup milk and the vinegar together in a measuring cup. Let this buttermilk mixture sit for 5 minutes, until slightly curdled.
- In a large bowl, whisk the granulated sugar, oil, egg, and egg white for about 1 minute, until smooth and slightly thickened.
- Whisk in the buttermilk and mashed banana.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet ones and fold with a spatula, just until a few flour streaks remain.
- Fold in the chopped Oreos, stopping as soon as they are distributed.
- Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Tap the pan firmly on the counter a few times to release air bubbles.
- Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
- Rotate the pan, and tent it loosely with foil if the top is browning too quickly. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes more, until the top springs back when pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs and no wet batter.
- Cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Then, lift the loaf out using the parchment overhang and cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.
- Whisk the powdered sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons milk, and the vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth.
- Spoon the glaze over the cooled loaf.
- Sprinkle the crushed Oreo crumbs over the glaze right away so they stick.
- Let the glaze set for 10 minutes before slicing and serving the banana bread.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|466
|Total Fat
|19.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|25.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|69.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|39.2 g
|Sodium
|350.3 mg
|Protein
|6.1 g
What other ingredients could I add to Oreo banana bread?
This banana bread loaf is easy to change up, so feel free to get creative with a few extra mix-ins or variations. For a warm spice or mocha flavor, add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon or espresso powder to the batter. You can build on the chocolate flavor by adding white or dark chocolate chips. They melt in the oven creating creamy chocolate pockets along with the crunchy Oreo chunks. For some nuttiness, you can add 2 tablespoons of your favorite nut butter to the batter before pouring it into the loaf pan, or add a few tablespoons of chopped walnuts or pecans.
A cream cheese swirl running through the bread is not only delicious, but also pretty. Combine 4 ounces of cream cheese, 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Pour half of the batter into the loaf pan, spoon on the cream cheese mixture over it, and top with the remaining batter. To create the swirls, run a butter knife through the batter in a few S shaped motion.
As for the cookies themselves, there are countless varieties of Oreos on the shelves, from tried-and-true classics like peanut butter creme to wild flavors like wasabi. We can't say they'll all taste good in this recipe, but feel free to get creative!
Can I make this Oreo banana bread into muffins?
The batter adapts to other shapes and sizes without a problem. To make standard-size muffins, start by adding parchment liners to the muffin tin, then fill the cups about ¾ full and bake for about 20 minutes. Test them with a toothpick and look for moist crumbs. To make mini muffins, which are great for quick snacks and lunchboxes, you'll only need to bake them for about 12 minutes. For these reduced-size options, chop the Oreos into smaller chunks to make them more proportioned to the finished size.
During the holidays, I like to give mini loaves to neighbors and friends or use them as a take home gift for entertaining. This recipe makes 3 mini loaves, and you only need to cook them for 30-35 minutes. Double the batter to make more at once since many mini pans will easily fit in the oven. To make snack squares, use an 8 x 8-inch square baking dish and bake for 30 minutes.