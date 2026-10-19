Oreo Banana Bread Recipe

If you've ever had a banana split or a chocolate-dipped frozen banana, then you already know that bananas and chocolate are one of the best culinary matches out there; it's one of those alchemy-like moments where two flavors combine to become something greater than the sum of its parts. In this recipe, instead of using straight chocolate, I'm bringing in one of the most well-known chocolate cookies: Oreos. I start by folding chunks of Oreos into banana bread batter and then add crushed cookies to the sweet vanilla glaze drizzle. The caramelly bananas meld into the bittersweet flavor of chocolate. A quick homemade buttermilk made with milk and vinegar was my mother's trick for using what you have in the kitchen, and it keeps the bread moist and ensures it rises properly.

If you have overripe bananas sitting on your counter, this Oreo banana bread is the perfect way to use them. It freezes beautifully so if the bananas are piling up, I make a double batch.