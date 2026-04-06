5-Ingredient Homemade Raspberry Marshmallow Fluff Recipe
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Our five-ingredient homemade raspberry marshmallow fluff recipe will change how you view this saccharine topping. With natural ingredients and a simple cooking process, this homemade sweet topping just might become a staple in your dessert routine.
If you've always wondered about how the shelf-stable, store-bought marshmallow fluff lasts so long, you're not alone. Marshmallow fluff was developed by two sisters in New England of the early 20th century, and soon became the base of the famous fluffernutter sandwich. But filled as it is with corn syrup and various stabilizers, today's version of this simple dessert feels like a far cry from the 1910 version. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making your own has never been easier.
Our recipe takes the basic product in a new direction, eschewing the corn syrup in favor of a homemade glucose syrup that combines sugar and water in a candy-making technique. In a process similar to that of making Italian meringue, we make a fresh, homemade glossy meringue, and add tangy freeze-dried raspberries to it in order to offset its sweetness. The tartness of the ground-up berries counteracts the natural sweetness of the condiment, and the result feels unique and refreshing. And though some may keep their homemade marshmallow fluff for a couple of weeks in a cool and dark pantry, this version is best kept in the fridge for just a few days to guarantee its freshness.
Gather the ingredients for homemade raspberry marshmallow fluff
To make this homemade raspberry marshmallow fluff, you'll need granulated sugar, water, egg whites, cream of tartar, vanilla extract, and ground-up, freeze-dried raspberries.
Step 1: Combine sugar and water
Combine the sugar and ¼ cup water in a saucepan.
Step 2: Cook the sugar and water mixture
Heat over medium-high until mixture reaches 240 F (soft-ball stage), approximately 7 minutes. Do not stir. Only brush sides with water if crystallization occurs.
Step 3: Whisk the egg whites
While the syrup cooks, whip the egg whites and cream of tartar in stand mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes.
Step 4: Add hot sugar syrup to egg whites
With mixer running on medium-high speed, slowly drizzle hot sugar syrup into egg whites.
Step 5: Beat until stiff peaks form
Continue beating until stiff, glossy peaks form and mixture cools, approximately 5 minutes.
Step 6: Add vanilla and raspberries
Add the vanilla extract and ground raspberries. Mix on high speed until combined, about a minute.
Step 7: Serve the raspberry marshmallow fluff
Transfer marshmallow fluff to an airtight container. Use immediately or refrigerate up to 5 days.
Pairs well with homemade raspberry marshmallow fluff
5-Ingredient Homemade Raspberry Marshmallow Fluff Recipe
Our homemade raspberry marshmallow fluff is easy to make and requires only five ingredients (and corn syrup isn't one of them!).
Ingredients
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- 4 large egg whites, room temperature
- ½ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup freeze-dried raspberries, ground to fine powder
Directions
- Combine the sugar and ¼ cup water in a saucepan.
- Heat over medium-high until mixture reaches 240 F (soft-ball stage), approximately 7 minutes. Do not stir. Only brush sides with water if crystallization occurs.
- While the syrup cooks, whip the egg whites and cream of tartar in stand mixer on medium speed until soft peaks form, about 3 minutes.
- With mixer running on medium-high speed, slowly drizzle hot sugar syrup into egg whites.
- Continue beating until stiff, glossy peaks form and mixture cools, approximately 5 minutes.
- Add the vanilla extract and ground raspberries. Mix on high speed until combined, about a minute.
- Transfer marshmallow fluff to an airtight container. Use immediately or refrigerate up to 5 days.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|174
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|39.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|38.5 g
|Sodium
|55.6 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g
How should I serve marshmallow fluff?
There are many ways to use marshmallow fluff at home that go beyond the beloved New England fluffernutter sandwich. My kids love spreading it on a neutral cookie like a Petit Beurre, or an old fashioned tea biscuit. The interplay between the butter and the sweetness of our homemade condiment turns it into a mellow, enjoyable afternoon snack. Similarly in the vein of crunchy, sweet, and salty is the idea of dipping pretzels into the marshmallow fluff.
Another way I deal with extra marshmallow fluff is by turning it into cake icing. I love spreading it on a simple, not overly sweet cake, and then torching the top for a visual and textural contrast. It turns the condiment into a fluffy icing that turns any simple pound cake into a specialty treat.
And finally, a household favorite of ours is to use the marshmallow fluff with vanilla ice cream, or even to freeze it as ice cream itself. The fluff becomes less sweet when it interacts with a frozen treat, or when frozen itself, making it into a special little ending to a hard day. It's great to smear it on the ice cream, or even dip your cone into the fluff.
What variations can you make to this marshmallow fluff recipe?
While our recipe uses freeze-dried raspberries to avoid ruining the texture of the marshmallow fluff (fresh would add too much moisture), there are other variations that allow you to change it up slightly. One simple variation is to use other freeze-dried powders, like blueberries or strawberries. Another is to use a good-quality cocoa powder and a touch of vanilla paste to turn it into a chocolate marshmallow fluff that feels especially luxurious.
Another variation is to use melted white or dark chocolate, and add it to the peaks after they've stabilized. In those cases, adding a pinch of cardamom, cinnamon, or even ginger can make the dessert feel more unique and layered. A touch of flaky sea salt is also a nice counterpart to help all the flavors really pop.
In any case, avoid using fresh fruit or anything overly liquid, as it may change the texture of the fluff and ruin its thickening. Whatever you choose to play with, we suggest that you start with a small amount and increase it if you want a more pronounced flavor.