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Our five-ingredient homemade raspberry marshmallow fluff recipe will change how you view this saccharine topping. With natural ingredients and a simple cooking process, this homemade sweet topping just might become a staple in your dessert routine.

If you've always wondered about how the shelf-stable, store-bought marshmallow fluff lasts so long, you're not alone. Marshmallow fluff was developed by two sisters in New England of the early 20th century, and soon became the base of the famous fluffernutter sandwich. But filled as it is with corn syrup and various stabilizers, today's version of this simple dessert feels like a far cry from the 1910 version. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making your own has never been easier.

Our recipe takes the basic product in a new direction, eschewing the corn syrup in favor of a homemade glucose syrup that combines sugar and water in a candy-making technique. In a process similar to that of making Italian meringue, we make a fresh, homemade glossy meringue, and add tangy freeze-dried raspberries to it in order to offset its sweetness. The tartness of the ground-up berries counteracts the natural sweetness of the condiment, and the result feels unique and refreshing. And though some may keep their homemade marshmallow fluff for a couple of weeks in a cool and dark pantry, this version is best kept in the fridge for just a few days to guarantee its freshness.