The Pre-WWI Origins Of Marshmallow Fluff

Marshmallow Fluff is the ultimate New England comfort food. Ooey, gooey, and oh-so sugary-sweet, this sticky spread is the stuff of dreams. Today, it's perhaps best known for being the signature ingredient in the fluffernutter sandwich, a creamy and delicious partnership with peanut butter. However, there's no shortage of creative ways to use Marshmallow Fluff in your everyday cooking. Fluff is more than just a sweet treat; it's a nostalgic staple of any New England childhood. That's because this confectionery delicacy has deep roots in the Bay State, tracing its origins back over a century.

In the early 1910s, siblings Emma and Amory Curtis, direct descendants of American revolutionary Paul Revere, founded the Curtis Marshmallow Company in Melrose, Massachusetts. The company's flagship offering was Snowflake Marshmallow Crème, the first marshmallow spread available for purchase in stores. Using her own creation as a base, Emma Curtis would later go on to invent the fluffernutter. Despite the siblings' significant contributions to Massachusetts culture, it wasn't the Curtis Marshmallow Company that made the fluffy stuff a household name.

That distinction goes to Archibald Query, from Somerville, Massachusetts. In 1917, Query created his own marshmallow crème in his kitchen, which he called Marshmallow Fluff. Query went door-to-door selling the spread locally, but after WWI prompted sugar rations in the United States, he was forced to stop manufacturing his product. Enter H. Allen Durkee and Fred L. Mower, who quickly swept in, purchasing Query's recipe for just $500, equivalent to around $13,600, at the time of this publication.