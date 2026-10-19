These Cheesecake Brookie Muffins Turn 3 Classic Desserts Into One Sweet Treat
If the thought of settling for just a single dessert, or even two desserts, sounds too restricting, then we have just the recipe to satisfy any sweet tooth. This cheesecake brookie muffins recipe manages to pack three distinct desserts — cheesecake, brownies, and cookies, of course — into one cohesive treat. Starting with a chocolate chip cookie base, each muffin boasts a fudgy brownie center, then everything is topped off with a swirl of cheesecake layer for a creamy, tangy contrast.
There's a lot to love about a three-in-one dessert recipe, and my favorite aspect of these cheesecake brookie muffins is how well the textures work together. The cookie layer is chewy, buttery, and chocolatey, with just the right golden brown edges to keep the structural integrity of the muffin intact. The brownie layer leans a little more into moist and tender territory, perfectly hitting on those fudgy, dense notes. The cheesecake on top adds a smooth, creamy bite to the muffin, making for a treat that's as texturally fun to enjoy as it is flavor-wise, especially when you get a little bit of all three layers in one bite.
Gather the ingredients for cheesecake brookie muffins
Starting with the chocolate chip cookie layer, you'll mostly need refrigerator and pantry staples like unsalted butter (softened), light brown sugar, granulated sugar, an egg, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. The brownie layer requires a few repeat ingredients, like unsalted butter (melted this time), an egg, granulated sugar, salt, all-purpose flour, and vanilla, along with unsweetened cocoa powder. The cheesecake topping is the easiest of the three layers, and you'll just need softened cream cheese, granulated sugar, an egg, and vanilla.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease or line a muffin pan
Generously grease a 12-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray, or line it with paper liners.
Step 3: Beat the butter and sugars for the cookie base
For the cookie base, beat the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until light and creamy.
Step 4: Mix in the egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined.
Step 5: Whisk the dry ingredients in a separate bowl
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
Step 6: Combine the wet and dry ingredients to form cookie dough
Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until just combined.
Step 7: Add the chocolate chips
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Step 8: Divvy out the cookie dough into the muffin pan
Divide the cookie dough evenly among the 12 muffin cups, using a medium cookie scoop or about 1 tablespoon per cup.
Step 9: Press the dough into the pan
Press the dough into an even layer across the bottom.
Step 10: Whisk the melted butter and sugar for the brownie batter
To make the brownie batter, whisk the melted butter and sugar together in a medium bowl.
Step 11: Whisk in the egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
Step 12: Stir in the dry ingredients
Add the cocoa powder, flour, and salt. Stir just until combined.
Step 13: Divvy the brownie batter on top of the cookie dough
Divide the brownie batter evenly between the muffin cups, gently spreading it over the cookie layer.
Step 14: Beat the cream cheese and sugar for the cheesecake layer
To make the cheesecake mixture, beat the softened cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
Step 15: Mix in the egg and vanilla
Add the egg and vanilla and mix until completely combined.
Step 16: Top the brookies with cheesecake batter
Divide the cheesecake mixture evenly over the brownie batter, using about 1 tablespoon per muffin.
Step 17: Swirl the cheesecake into the brownie layer
Use the tip of a knife or a toothpick to gently swirl the cheesecake into the brownie layer.
Step 18: Bake the cheesecake brookie muffins
Bake the muffins in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, until they are set on top and a toothpick inserted into the muffins comes out with a few moist crumbs.
Step 19: Cool, refrigerate, and serve the cheesecake brookie muffins
Allow the muffins to cool completely, then for the best cheesecake texture, refrigerate the cooled cheesecake brookie muffins for at least 30 minutes before serving.
What can I serve with cheesecake brookies?
Cheesecake Brookie Muffins Recipe
This 3-in-1 cheesecake brookie muffin recipe combines buttery chocolate chip cookies, dense, fudgy brownies, and a swirl of creamy, tangy cheesecake.
Ingredients
- For the chocolate chip cookie base
- ⅓ cup unsalted butter, softened
- ⅓ cup packed light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- For the brownie layer
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
- ⅔ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- For the cheesecake layer
- 6 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Generously grease a 12-cup muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray, or line it with paper liners.
- For the cookie base, beat the softened butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar together until light and creamy.
- Add the egg and vanilla and mix until combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until just combined.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Divide the cookie dough evenly among the 12 muffin cups, using a medium cookie scoop or about 1 tablespoon per cup.
- Press the dough into an even layer across the bottom.
- To make the brownie batter, whisk the melted butter and sugar together in a medium bowl.
- Add the egg and vanilla and whisk until smooth.
- Add the cocoa powder, flour, and salt. Stir just until combined.
- Divide the brownie batter evenly between the muffin cups, gently spreading it over the cookie layer.
- To make the cheesecake mixture, beat the softened cream cheese and sugar until smooth.
- Add the egg and vanilla and mix until completely combined.
- Divide the cheesecake mixture evenly over the brownie batter, using about 1 tablespoon per muffin.
- Use the tip of a knife or a toothpick to gently swirl the cheesecake into the brownie layer.
- Bake the muffins in the preheated oven for 20–25 minutes, until they are set on top and a toothpick inserted into the muffins comes out with a few moist crumbs.
- Allow the muffins to cool completely, then for the best cheesecake texture, refrigerate the cooled cheesecake brookie muffins for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|370
|Total Fat
|21.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|94.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.7 g
|Total Sugars
|28.0 g
|Sodium
|214.4 mg
|Protein
|5.0 g
What shortcuts can be made with this brookie recipe?
Since this recipe requires you to make all three components from scratch, it's a little more involved than your average dessert. But there are shortcuts you can take to simplify the process, starting with the cookie dough. While the one in this recipe is very simple and straightforward, you can streamline things even further by using store-bought chocolate chip cookie dough instead. Portion out the dough into the muffin tin and press it down as the recipe calls for, and you've got one layer down with virtually no fuss.
Next, you can use boxed brownie mix instead of making the batter from scratch, but note that you won't need the entire amount of batter that a box would yield. Make sure you still portion out the right amount of batter (about 1 tablespoon per muffin) so that everything bakes evenly.
If there's one layer that I recommend making from scratch, it's the cheesecake one. Fortunately, it's the easiest of the bunch to make, and it comes together very quickly.
Can I make any substitutions in this brookie muffin recipe?
These cheesecake brookie muffins are easily customizable, depending on what you might have tucked away in your pantry. To start, while the chocolate chip cookie dough calls for semi-sweet chocolate chips, just about any type of chip will work here. Milk chocolate will provide a sweeter touch, white chocolate a certain creaminess, and dark chocolate an added bitter edge. Meanwhile, the brownie batter is also open to plenty of tweaks, especially if you like a little crunch. Chopped nuts, like pecans, walnuts, or even almonds, would all be delicious in the brownie layer.
For the cheesecake layer, I prefer using full-fat cream cheese for the richest flavor and creamiest possible texture. Reduced fat cream cheese will work in a pinch, but note that your cheesecake won't be quite as luscious. Make sure to avoid whipped cream cheese, though, as the airy texture and moisture content can negatively affect how the cheesecake sets when it bakes.
How can these brookie muffins be stored, and can they be frozen?
Since this recipe involves a cream cheese layer, any leftovers will need to be kept in the refrigerator in an airtight container. The muffins should last for about five days (though they may very well be gone long before then). I like letting them sit at room temperature for about 10 to 15 minutes before serving, so that the cookie and brownie layers have a chance to soften a bit.
Freezing is also an option with these cheesecake brookie muffins, especially if you want to double the recipe or simply need a longer-term storage solution. Start by letting the baked muffins cool completely, then transfer them to the refrigerator until the cheesecake layer is firm (at least 30 minutes). Wrap the muffins individually in plastic before transferring to a freezer-safe container or bag. When frozen, the muffins will keep for up to two months. When you're ready to enjoy, transfer them from freezer to the fridge to thaw overnight.