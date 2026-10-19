These Cheesecake Brookie Muffins Turn 3 Classic Desserts Into One Sweet Treat

If the thought of settling for just a single dessert, or even two desserts, sounds too restricting, then we have just the recipe to satisfy any sweet tooth. This cheesecake brookie muffins recipe manages to pack three distinct desserts — cheesecake, brownies, and cookies, of course — into one cohesive treat. Starting with a chocolate chip cookie base, each muffin boasts a fudgy brownie center, then everything is topped off with a swirl of cheesecake layer for a creamy, tangy contrast.

There's a lot to love about a three-in-one dessert recipe, and my favorite aspect of these cheesecake brookie muffins is how well the textures work together. The cookie layer is chewy, buttery, and chocolatey, with just the right golden brown edges to keep the structural integrity of the muffin intact. The brownie layer leans a little more into moist and tender territory, perfectly hitting on those fudgy, dense notes. The cheesecake on top adds a smooth, creamy bite to the muffin, making for a treat that's as texturally fun to enjoy as it is flavor-wise, especially when you get a little bit of all three layers in one bite.