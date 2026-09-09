11 Fall Drinks Worth Trying At Your Favorite Chains In 2026

Lovers of fall eagerly anticipate the launch of autumnal drinks menus that offer comforting flavors of sweet notes and subtle spice that can warm colder days. Many chains start to tease their fall lineup in August, and the new menu options start to appear towards the end of the month. In addition to tried-and-true pumpkin spice lattes, brands are tempting customers with other flavored drinks. Tiramisu, cookie butter, and pecan are making beverage orders interesting, and customers are expressing their appreciation for the tasty concoctions online.

Whether you're a Dutch Bros regular, find yourself in line at Starbucks, or are heading to Wendy's for a quick lunch, we've compiled a list of fall drinks that are worth a deviation from routine. From cold treats to warmer cups, our list offers inspiration that may have you looking beyond your usual coffee order to try something new or start whipping up different beverages at home.