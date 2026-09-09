11 Fall Drinks Worth Trying At Your Favorite Chains In 2026
Lovers of fall eagerly anticipate the launch of autumnal drinks menus that offer comforting flavors of sweet notes and subtle spice that can warm colder days. Many chains start to tease their fall lineup in August, and the new menu options start to appear towards the end of the month. In addition to tried-and-true pumpkin spice lattes, brands are tempting customers with other flavored drinks. Tiramisu, cookie butter, and pecan are making beverage orders interesting, and customers are expressing their appreciation for the tasty concoctions online.
Whether you're a Dutch Bros regular, find yourself in line at Starbucks, or are heading to Wendy's for a quick lunch, we've compiled a list of fall drinks that are worth a deviation from routine. From cold treats to warmer cups, our list offers inspiration that may have you looking beyond your usual coffee order to try something new or start whipping up different beverages at home.
Starbucks Pecan Cortado
Usually order pumpkin spice lattes as soon as the air turns crisp? Starbucks' Pecan Cortado could become a new favorite way to welcome fall. Debuted in 2025, the return order has won customers over with an aroma likened to pie. The hot drink includes three ristretto shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, pumps of pecan syrup, and steamed milk before being garnished with a crunchy pecan topping. This less sweet nutty, buttery, and gently spiced treat is an ideal way to welcome fall.
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew has proven to be an enduring favorite, and in an already exemplary seasonal lineup at Starbucks, the presence of this drink helps usher in the turn of the seasons. Made with pumps of vanilla syrup, pumpkin spice topping, and pumpkin cream cold foam, this cold beverage has customers wishing it was on year-round menus. It is the ideal order for those who want only a hint of seasonality in their coffee order.
Wendy's Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion
To add to its lineup of Frosty flavors, Wendy's has released the Apple Crumble Frosty Fusion. A classic vanilla Frosty is upgraded with spiced apple syrup and an oat crumble topping for a recipe meant to appeal to lovers of baked goods served with ice cream. While some samplers have been pleased, not every customer has been thrilled with the texture of the treat and have considered asking for the crumble to be left out of future orders.
Dunkin' Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso
Lovers of a classic tiramisu recipe may perk up upon seeing Tiramisu Shakin' Espresso listed on Dunkin's menu. Part of the chain's new Tiramisu Collection, the Shakin' Espresso serves up a double shot of espresso shaken with tiramisu swirl and oatmilk. The recipe lets espresso take its rightful place on center stage, complemented by the lightly sweetened syrup. The taste has been compared to coffee-soaked ladyfingers, and customers who have tried it have been surprisingly pleased by the creation.
Dairy Queen Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is not a new flavor. Real pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ soft serve ice cream impress customers with a crunchy texture that doesn't turn soggy. The bold pumpkin pie flavor could give our ranked list of Blizzards some competition, and this seasonal treat has come to define the arrival of fall at Dairy Queen.
Starbucks Pecan Crunch Latte
Starbucks' Pecan Crunch Latte can be ordered warm or iced. The iced version is made with pecan syrup, pecan crunch topping, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam while warm orders are served hot sans cold foam. Released in 2024, the repeat hit has found a committed audience, and customers seeking PSL alternatives appreciate the nutty treat. "I don't like pecan in general but I decided to try it out just for fun and I really liked it," wrote a fan on Reddit. One sip may inspire you to start making salted pecan crunch lattes at home.
Dutch Bros Autumn Berry Rebel Energy
For those looking for a refreshing sipper, Autumn Berry Rebel is a brand new Dutch Bros beverage flavor that provides an alternative to all things pumpkin and coffee. It's a fruity mixture of pomegranate, orange, and peach topped with mixed berries, with zero espresso. Orders can be placed for an iced or blended Rebel energy drink, Myst Energy Refresher, or a blended lemonade version. Some call it their favorite fall drink, and drinks can be customized with sugar-free bases and additions of sweet cream.
Dutch Bros Cookie Butter Latte
If you've tried Dutch Bros pumpkin latte, the chain will tempt your loyalty with its returning cookie butter option. A cookie butter swirl lines the cups before the drink, a Soft Top layer, and cookie butter drizzle complete the assembly. The flavor can be ordered as a latte, Freeze, or chai, and excited fans are thrilled when it reappears on menus. "I've been waiting for it to come back I've missed it since last year," wrote a fan on TikTok. Others have noted that cookie butter chai is also worth a try.
Dunkin' Tiramisu Cloud Latte
Cloud lattes may have ended up on our list of summer drinks, but Dunkin's Tiramisu Cloud Latte brings a new flavor into fall. Made with tiramisu swirl, espresso, milk, and topped with marshmallow cold foam, and hot chocolate powder, this fresh recipe is an inspired departure from pumpkin-forward options, and the order has fans racing to Dunkin' to try it. "Best drink they may have ever had," wrote a customer on Reddit. Another fan described the drink like tiramisu in a cup, giving it a "10 out of 10" rating on Facebook.
Five Guys Cinnamon Bun Shake
Though Five Guys' Cinnamon Bun Shake has only been available overseas, we thought it would be worth mentioning in case it inspires your own homemade sweet creations. Five Guys milkshakes are known to be delectable, and the creamy limited-time addition is likened to licking the spoon after making cinnamon buns. Cinnamon bun syrup and Lotus Biscoff pieces are mixed into cups, and a topping of whipped cream completes the drink. Five Guys have encouraged customers to customize shakes with flavor crossovers, like mixing Oreo, peanut butter, banana, or bacon into cinnamon bun shakes.
Dairy Queen Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Blizzard
Dairy Queen's new Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Blizzard takes soft serve and mixes it with brown sugar cookie dough pieces and brown sugar. Some have compared it to a nice milkshake, while others have been reminded of Dunkaroos made with brown sugar. This is the kind of order that delivers fall flavors without leaning on tried-and-true pumpkin spice or caramel apple. Should you want the treat without leaving your house, our DIY deluxe Dairy Queen cookie dough blizzard can help get similar flavors into your hands.