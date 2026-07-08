Dunkin' Can't Tell Quality From Quantity With Its Latest Round Of Summer Drinks

Look, this is a lot, even for Dunkin'. Compared to the chain's previous summer drink launches, this rollout is far less compact. I'm not sure it needed to be that way, even though I'm really excited about the fact that all the drinks are the same color scheme. Still, a good half of these drinks could be nixed and still make for a fast food seasonal release for the ages.

The Suncloud Lemonades were my favorite part of this launch. They check every box: They're unique, refreshing, and they're caffeine-free and can be made vegan, so these citrusy sips are for everyone. I'm a major fan of lemon anything, especially when the temperature starts climbing, and I'm pretty particular about what goes into a good lemony sweet treat. Even though a milky lemon drink has the potential to be a disaster, as a whole, Dunkin' nailed it.

As much as I liked the Sparkling Lemonade, it was a bit too boring to fit in with the rest of this launch, and the strawberry-lime version should have never been birthed into existence. Meanwhile, I couldn't get into the Fluffernutter beverages. However, I was pleased with Kylie's pink drinks overall, especially the Candy Pink Refresher, aka liquid cotton candy. I would have been more than happy with a launch consisting of just the Suncloud Lemonades and the Kylie Jenner pink drinks, but at the same time, there's nothing inherently wrong with too much variety. Plus, even the drinks that left a lot to be desired are still exceptionally appropriate for summer.