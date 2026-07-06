Here Are The 9 Best New Items At Dunkin' In 2026 So Far

One thing we love about Dunkin'? It's a fast food restaurant that seemingly always offers something new on its menu. Of course, while that means there are plenty of menu items being discontinued by the chain, we can still appreciate the novelty when an interesting new drink or donut drops at the coffee chain. So far in 2026, there have already been multiple new releases, many of which boast fruity notes and refreshing flavor profiles that especially shine during the warmer months.

Whether you're looking for a way to add some extra protein to your diet or you need an extra burst of energy in the afternoon, some of Dunkin's new items will have you covered. We've dug into Tasting Table reviews — and reviews from around the web — to bring you a roundup of all of the best new Dunkin' items of 2026 at this point in the year.

Perhaps you've gotten the opportunity to try some of these new menu items for yourself, or maybe you've been eyeing them while ordering the same coffee you drink every day. Either way, this will help you decide what to try next. Keep in mind that not all of these items are still available, and there's a good chance many of these will be off the menu soon. So if you're interested in trying them, consider hitting up your local Dunkin' sooner than later.