Here Are The 9 Best New Items At Dunkin' In 2026 So Far
One thing we love about Dunkin'? It's a fast food restaurant that seemingly always offers something new on its menu. Of course, while that means there are plenty of menu items being discontinued by the chain, we can still appreciate the novelty when an interesting new drink or donut drops at the coffee chain. So far in 2026, there have already been multiple new releases, many of which boast fruity notes and refreshing flavor profiles that especially shine during the warmer months.
Whether you're looking for a way to add some extra protein to your diet or you need an extra burst of energy in the afternoon, some of Dunkin's new items will have you covered. We've dug into Tasting Table reviews — and reviews from around the web — to bring you a roundup of all of the best new Dunkin' items of 2026 at this point in the year.
Perhaps you've gotten the opportunity to try some of these new menu items for yourself, or maybe you've been eyeing them while ordering the same coffee you drink every day. Either way, this will help you decide what to try next. Keep in mind that not all of these items are still available, and there's a good chance many of these will be off the menu soon. So if you're interested in trying them, consider hitting up your local Dunkin' sooner than later.
Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte
Valentine's Day seems like a busy time of year for Dunkin', considering the brand came out with a whole new lineup of beverages in 2026. Many of these have the pinkish hue you might expect from a holiday drop in February, but they all offer vastly different flavor profiles. After reviewer Carmen Varner tasted all seven of the drinks in this lineup, she declared the Toxic Ex-Presso Cloud Latte the best of the bunch, thanks to its delicious combo of flavors.
It featured both chocolate and raspberry, which made it an ideal Valentine's Day-themed drink. Of course, this is also a coffee drink, so she was able to taste a decent dose of espresso, too. It was also topped with a chocolate cold foam, which only added to the drink's decadence.
Considering that this was part of a Valentine's Day drink drop, though, you're unlikely to find the drink on menus as of this writing. Maybe, it'll come back next year in the late winter, but Varner really thinks it could work well at any time of the year. Some say you may technically still be able to order it off-menu. But this likely varies by location, so don't be upset if your local Dunkin' isn't offering this beverage anymore.
Black Cherry Refresher
Dunkin' is apparently going through a black cherry moment, as evidenced by its new Black Cherry Refresher drinks. This drink comes in several versions with different add-ins available, some of which lean toward the more refreshing end of the spectrum with lime flavors and others going sweeter and richer, with toasted almond notes and creamier bases. But according to reviewer Carmen Varner, the plain Black Cherry Refresher without any of the add-ins is the best of the whole lineup. It has a base of black tea, with that added black cherry flavor providing its fruity flavor twist.
She says that this drink shines because it's not quite as sweet as the others, and you can actually taste that green tea base instead of all of the other added ingredients taking flavor precedence. Plus, this version of the drink is lacking the intense sweetness that she found in the other takes on the Black Cherry flavor. According to Varner, this drink is ultra-refreshing, which makes it ideal for sipping on hot days when you need a beverage to help you cool down.
Megan's Mango Protein Refresher
It seems like everyone's trying to maximize the amount of protein they can work into their diet these days. If you're protein-maxxing, too, it only makes sense to try to incorporate some protein into your Dunkin' drink as well. Thanks to Dunkin's new protein milk, you can make a variety of drinks on the menu higher in protein with an extra touch of creaminess. This new ingredient was added to the menu in February of this year, and the chain has come out with a line of new protein drinks meant to spotlight the product.
Carmen Varner tried several of these protein-heavy drinks, and she found that Megan's Mango Protein Refresher was the best of the bunch. The base of the drink is a combination of mango and pineapple — Varner says that the mango note is stronger than the pineapple — with that creamy, protein milk added in for extra body. Although you might expect that unpleasant, somewhat bitter protein-y flavor that you'll often find in protein shakes, protein bars, and other protein products, Varner said that it was thankfully missing from this drink. It sounds like an especially tasty choice during the summer.
Sunzest Zero Energy Drink
You may be wondering: Why would Dunkin' need to sell an energy drink? After all, it's known as a spot to go for coffee, which is arguably the ultimate caffeinated beverage. But apparently, there are some customers out there who would rather get their caffeine fix from an energy drink than a coffee, and Dunkin's is clearly trying to appeal to these drinkers, offering them an alternative to canned energy drinks.
The brand launched its Zero Energy Drink line in the spring of 2026 with zero-sugar drinks in a variety of fruity flavors, including Juicy Peach, Tropical Mango, and Blackberry Tangerine. You can also mix these flavors, though, and the Sunzest, which is a combo of Tropical Mango and Juicy Peach, just happens to be reviewer Carmen Varner's favorite.
In her taste test of all six of these drinks, she found that this offer had some complexity to it, with the peach flavor taking the leading role while the mango note holds back until the end of your sip. Instead of it tasting like a sugary energy drink, Varner claimed that this drink tastes more like a fruit soda. Sounds refreshing, right? It might be worth a try the next time you need some extra energy but aren't feeling like a coffee.
Strawberry Cloud Matcha
Barbie had a resurgence of popularity in the summer of 2023, but Dunkin' is invoking those same pink hues once again in 2026 with its new line of Barbie-inspired drinks. Perhaps the best of these offerings is the Strawberry Cloud Matcha, which offers the sweet, fruit-forward flavor some customers are craving during the summer months.
This drink, released in June 2026, starts with a base of sweetened matcha, enhanced by a subtle vanilla flavor that makes it feel a bit more decadent. Perhaps the most important aspect of this beverage, though, is the addition of Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam. Not only does it contribute a cloud-like texture to this matcha beverage, but it also infuses it with a strawberry flavor that'll remind you of summer berries.
Even though this drink hasn't been around for long, it's already proving to be popular. One Facebook reviewer rated in a nine out of ten and said that the strawberry cold foam was particularly delicious. Another Facebook reviewer gave it a ten out ten and told readers to order it with almond milk specifically. And even on Instagram, a user has posted about how tasty the drink is, saying that the matcha and strawberry are an excellent combo.
Strawberries n' Cream Cloud Dunkalatte
Our very own Tasting Table Dunkin' reviewer, Carmen Varner, also got the chance to try these pink, Barbie-themed drinks. Her favorite? The Strawberries n' Cream Cloud Dunkalatte. This is clearly the better option for those who prefer coffee over matcha, since it contains both espresso for that energetic lift you're looking for along with coffee milk, which only adds to the balanced, subtle bitterness this drink boasts.
Varner says that this beverage is "espresso-forward" while noting the strawberry cold foam adds a really nice, fruity touch that you don't find with other Dunkalatte options at Dunkin'. It also brings another layer of creaminess to what's already a pretty creamy drink, in addition to enhancing its flavor.
According to Varner, this is an especially fun treat on a hot summer day, thanks partially to the fact that it's iced but also because you get that summery, berry flavor in every sip. Although it may not be a drink you want to enjoy every day — considering both its relatively high price point and calorie count — it makes for a super fun summer treat.
Rocket Pop Donut
Now, most of the items on this list are drinks, which makes sense. Dunkin' has really leaned into the whole beverage thing the last several years instead of solely focusing on its donuts, after all. But that doesn't mean that the brand has totally given up on donuts. In fact, this summer, they've rolled out an entirely new donut flavor: Rocket Pop. This is indeed supposed to take like those red, white, and blue popsicles you may have grown up eating around the Fourth of July, and it's hitting on the same patriotic color scheme.
This is a filled donut that's meant to taste like lime, cherry, and raspberry simultaneously (and yes, those are the same flavors you'll find in those patriotic popsicles). The yeast donut is finished with a blue frosting that's decorated with little star-shaped sprinkles to make things look even more festive. This product has gotten generally good reviews for both its fruity flavors and the fact that it feels a bit nostalgic. Some say it tastes just like a Rocket Pop, while others keep their praise a bit simpler. For those who like donuts that have a fruity flair, this is a must-try summer Dunkin' find.
Peanut Butter Dunkalatte
There are plenty of new items on Dunkin's menu that capture fruity, summery flavors in the tastiest of ways. But what if you're looking for something a bit richer and more substantial? After all, just because it's summer doesn't mean you always have to opt for light flavors. One of the tastiest-sounding new limited-time items that Dunkin' has dropped this year is the chain's new Peanut Butter Dunkalatte.
Like all Dunkalattes, it comes with that coffee milk base, which makes for the creamiest texture. Espresso is then added to the mix for an extra boost of energy along with peanut butter flavoring, which is just as hearty as you're imagining. One reviewer says the drink tastes like melted peanut butter ice cream, and if that doesn't make you want to dry the coffee beverage for yourself, we don't know what will. They also say it's somewhat similar to a milkshake, though it doesn't feature that same thick, creamy consistency.
Another customer on Facebook compared the flavor of the drink to a fluffernutter sandwich (which is arguably the best classic American sandwich of them all). When you order this drink, just expect something that's more on the decadent side — this probably isn't the kind of coffee you want to drink every morning.
Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte
Coffee trends come and go, but one flavor we've been seeing in lattes a lot in recent years is banana. It may seem like an unconventional addition to a cup of coffee, but it kind of makes sense. The subtle sweetness and immediately recognizable flavor profile makes it a fun twist on a classic, basic latte. It follows, then, that Dunkin' would roll out its very own line of banana-flavored drinks in March of 2026, which Tasting Table's Carmen Varner tried for herself. The best for true banana lovers, according to Varner, was the Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte.
Not only is it made with pumps of banana syrup, but it's also topped with a banana-flavored cold foam that really takes the drink to new heights. Varner loved that you can taste both the coffee and banana notes in this latte, and appreciated the strength of the banana flavor. This drink may not be as light-tasting as some of the more berry-forward options on this list, but it sounds like it packs enough of that banana-y sweetness to keep Dunkin' drinkers going back for another sip. This offering is off the menu for now, but we can only hope it eventually comes back.
Methodology
We chose these specific Dunkin' menu items based on both Tasting Table reviews and other reviews we found online, mainly on Reddit and Facebook. We looked for a consensus of praise for those items not reviewed by our own staff. We also aimed to choose menu items that offer a sense of novelty, instead of more classic items. On that note, several of these items appear to be available only for a limited amount of time.