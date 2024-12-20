14 Discontinued Dunkin' Menu Items We Want Back
Change is inevitable, and that's one of the most terrifying things about life — especially when it happens in the places that you count on to add a little stability and familiarity to an unpredictable world. We'd even go so far as to say that's why it's really, really hard to hear that some of your favorite menu items from your favorite fast food chains are going to be discontinued. If you spent weeks or even months ordering that one special donut from Dunkin' over and over again and then, it's gone ... well, that's enough to ruin your week.
The good news is that here, you're among friends who absolutely understand. We're even going to say upfront that it's perfectly acceptable to be upset. There's a good chance that if you have a favorite coffee and breakfast joint, it might be Dunkin'. There are a ton of great reasons for that, too, from their reliably great donuts to coffees that you can customize in a wide — and widely impressive — number of ways. That's all great, but Dunkin' has seen a slew of menu changes in the past few decades, and honestly, there are some disappearances that we're still not over. It turns out that we're not the only ones, either, and when we headed out into various social media sites, we found that there are a number of people who still wish these fan favorites will make it back on the menu. Are you listening, Dunkin'?
1. The Dunkalatte
The Dunkalatte went viral when it launched with a lot of fanfare that left many to ask, what's coffee milk? It's basically milk flavored with coffee extract, and it's so popular in Rhode Island that it's the state beverage. (That's not a joke. Rhode Island made their love affair with coffee milk official in 1993, and hilariously, even they're not sure who created it.)
Those outside of the Northeast might not have been familiar with coffee milk, but Dunkin' fans are now. However, by November 2024 — not long after the Dunkalatte premiered and became a huge fan favorite — it disappeared. We have good news and bad news, and let's get the bad news out of the way.
The Dunkalatte was intended to be a seasonal, temporary item from the start, rather than being a permanent addition to the menu. Now, the good news. Not only was this drink so popular that it just might show up again, but you can definitely make your own version at home in the meantime. Start by picking up Autocrat coffee syrup. This favorite among coffee milk fans is available on Amazon, and just might end up a staple in your kitchen.
2. Green Goddess Wrap
In 2024, we here at Tasting Table looked into a question that was on the minds of many Dunkin' fans: Did Dunkin' discontinue the Green Goddess Wrap? The wrap hadn't even been around for that long, appearing in May and apparently disappearing after only a few months. But were there supply issues at work here, or did Dunkin' pull the plug on this fan favorite?
Sadly, it seems as though the Green Goddess Wrap was a temporary item. According to fans on the r/DunkinDonuts subreddit, this was a spring- and summer-only offering that had actually ended up being around longer than it was intended to be. Some Redditors who say they're Dunkin' employees explained signage advertised the end date of the wrap as being August, while others note that's actually an extension, and still others say they were getting it into September. Should this come back? Definitely! Fans were stoked to find a new and delicious vegetarian option on the menu, and we can absolutely get behind vegetarian meals that even non-vegetarians can love.
3. Coconut milk
There are a ton of different options out there when it comes to plant milks, and unfortunately, Dunkin' customers who loved ordering coconut milk found themselves needing to make a choice. In late 2023, it was announced that Dunkin' was no longer going to be offering coconut milk as an option (although it was keeping oat and almond milk). Unfortunately, that didn't just mean the end of coconut milk. It also meant the end of Coconut Refreshers.
Although some Redditors who worked at Dunkin' chimed in to explain that it wasn't a particularly popular option and that they saw a lot of coconut milk getting thrown away at their location, others lamented the loss of a dairy-free, sugar-free option. To many, the idea of a Refresher with a green tea base was just not going to work, but some offered a solution: order a Refresher with another milk option, and a shot of coconut. It's not the same, though, and it seems as though fans were pretty heartbroken over the loss of this one.
4. Pancake Minis
Mornings are busy, and it's entirely possible that even if you love pancakes, they tend to get reserved for the weekends. When Dunkin' released Pancake Minis in 2021, it seemed like a pretty awesome idea. The little pancakes were pitched as a breakfast item that was perfect for picking up on the go, especially because all the delicious, maple-flavored goodness was already in the easy-to-eat, mess-free little pancakes. What could go wrong?
Strangely, no one is entirely sure. When we here at Tasting Table tried to find out just what happened to Dunkin's Pancake Minis, we came up empty. We did, however, find that customers over on Reddit had some complaints that suggested this was one idea that was better in theory than it was in practice. Many said that they were on the flavorless side, with others suggesting that they were cold by the time they got them. Some complained that while the idea of dunking mini pancakes into syrup was fine, Dunkin's little pancakes didn't even fit easily into the syrup container. While those critiques make us sort of glad they disappeared in order to save us from pancake-related disappointment, we would love to see this idea come back with better execution.
5. Donut Fries
When Dunkin' debuted Donut Fries in 2018, it was a huge deal. The official press release suggested that when these shareable, cinnamon-and-sugar donut sticks hit test markets, they got a seriously huge response. And it makes sense. Donuts are great and all, but they can be messy. Stick-shaped donuts are easier to eat, easy to share, and it seems like they would be a total win. At the time, they were also sitting at a price point of $2 for an order of five, which isn't too shabby.
When they debuted, reviews were mixed. Customers were largely underwhelmed by the execution and not-so-stellar flavor, and with a little more digging, we discovered that they were only meant to be a limited, summertime release for 2018. That's a shame, because it is a good idea that could have been a major hit with some improvements and perhaps a little more variety.
6. Almond Joy Hot Chocolate
Way back in ye olde days of 2017, Dunkin' released regular and frozen Almond Joy-flavored hot chocolates. Delicious? Absolutely, but as exciting as the press release and announcements were, there was also the footnote that this was going to be a limited time offer. Years later, customers are still taking to Reddit to lament the loss of the Almond Joy flavor, and to share some ideas on how to hack the current Dunkin' menu to get something similar. Ideas include combining mocha, coconut, and almond to get the right amount of sweet nuttiness. But is it the same, or is it a matter of simply being close enough?
We'd love to see this unique flavor make a comeback, but we do have some more good news. When Tasting Table tried and ranked 20 coffee drinks on Dunkin's secret menu, the Almond Joy Iced Latte came in the top five best. It's essentially an iced latte with a shot of almond and coconut, although we do recommend limiting the potentially overwhelming coconut flavor to just half a shot. While we'd love to see this back on the menu, we'll just have to be happy with this hack for now.
7. Hazelnut Swirl
Hazelnuts are great as a snack, and when it comes to coffee flavors, they're on the top of the list. They're up there with caramel and vanilla for sure, so why on earth would Dunkin' get rid of the Hazelnut Swirl? That's what a ton of Redditors wanted to know, too, heading to the site to voice their displeasure at the news that this clear fan favorite was going to go the way of the dodo. In spite of the outcry, some Redditors who reported being Dunkin' employees also chimed in to say that in their experience, hazelnut wasn't as popular as the other flavors, and that the hazelnut shot was a much better seller than the swirl. That seems to vary based on location, though, with other employees posting that they were just as baffled as the customers.
Some employees have also written about some of the grief they got from customers over the discontinuation, and here's a great opportunity for a public service announcement: Don't yell at the employees, they're probably more annoyed than you are with the news of discontinued fan favorites. Even though some even went as far as to start a petition on Change.org to bring back the flavor, it seems as though it's likely to just remain wishful thinking.
8. Beyond Sausage Sandwich
When plant-based meat substitutes like Beyond and Impossible hit the market, there were plenty of people hoping that it was going to revolutionize the way many people ate. In 2019, Dunkin' hopped on the meat substitute bandwagon with a Beyond Sausage Sandwich, and it was lauded as a move toward catering to a wider customer base with the vegetarian version of a protein, egg, and cheese sandwich on an English muffin. Fast forward to 2021, though, and it was being reported that Dunkin' was dropping the sandwich from menus without really saying why. And while we can't say for sure, there are a few footnotes to the story.
The year after Dunkin' dropped Beyond Sausage, it was hit with a lawsuit over the slogan "Plant-Based, Great Taste." According to Vegadelphia Foods, it was too close to the slogan it had been using for several years before the Dunkin' campaign: "Where Great Taste is Plant-Based."
When it comes to popularity, Beyond Meat has also had its share of trouble. Profits and sales showed years of downward trends, with reports suggesting that Beyond was struggling as consumers were raising questions about ingredients. Did the benefits of going meat-free make up for how much processing was required to turn a slew of ingredients into something akin to traditional meat? That might be the million-dollar question, but it would be nice to see Dunkin' adding more vegetarian options to the menu.
9. The Dunkaccino
If you've been to Dunkin' at any point in the last few decades, there's a good chance you've noticed the Dunkaccino on the menu. It's been there so long it's practically a fast food staple, but in 2023, the company shocked fans by dropping it from the menu. What gives?
In an official statement to CNN, a Dunkin' rep said, "As we focus on innovation and finding new ways to delight guests, we continually evolve our menu in an effort to deliver a fast, frictionless experience," before going on to confirm that yes, the Dunkaccino was no more. That really didn't explain anything aside from suggesting that it had been on the menu for so long, it was time for something new. But if something isn't broken, should you, in fact, try to fix it? Fans who took to Reddit seem pretty bummed about this clear fan favorite getting discontinued, while others suggest trying to make an imitation Dunkaccino with a combination of hot chocolate and a shot of espresso. It's not the same, but sadly, it seems like it's as close as we're going to get unless Dunkin' brings back the Dunkaccino — which, incidentally, it has said isn't out of the question.
10. Strawberry Popping Bubbles
For anyone looking to dip a toe into the world of bubble tea, there is no shortage of expert-approved drinks for a beginner boba tea drinker. Back in 2021, Dunkin' was getting into the bubble drink scene, too, when it announced it was going to be offering strawberry-flavored Popping Bubbles as an option for customizing a drink order. The company went all-in, too, even releasing an instant-win game to go along with the bubbles. Unfortunately, it didn't last long, and by the end of summer there was chatter on Reddit warning that they were going to be discontinued.
Customers were disappointed but not entirely surprised, perhaps because this was one of those things that is almost shockingly easy to make at home — particularly if you were ordering the bubbles in something straightforward like lemonade or tea. Head over to Amazon, and you can order a container of Brexonic Boba Pearls Bursting Balls in a large enough quantity to make many, many drinks. Strawberry is an option, but you can also swap to flavors like passionfruit, peach, and blueberry. While we love the convenience of ordering from Dunkin', the good news is that at least there's a way to get your boba at home.
11. Croissant Stuffers
Sure, you can bake your own homemade croissants with a little expert advice, some time, and a lot of patience, but it's even easier to swing through a drive-through and pick some up. In 2019, Dunkin' put a spin on the humble croissant to create Croissant Stuffers, deliciously filled with cheese, chicken and bacon, or turkey. If that sounds like a great way to kick off your morning, we'd agree — which is why we'd love to see them back on the menu.
They seem to have been fairly short-lived, with a Change.org petition to bring them back popping up in 2020. Over on Reddit, there was chatter about the Croissant Stuffers perhaps being relaunched after the pandemic, and some Redditors who appeared to be Dunkin' employees claimed that they came and went as far as availability for stores to order. That was a rarity, though, and more common were customers and employees alike who were disappointed that these were no longer going to be available.
12. Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut
One of the best things about changing seasons is seeing what your favorite fast food chains are going to be offering, and in 2020, Dunkin' turned up the heat with a Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut for Halloween. The donut included strawberry icing, red sugar, and both ghost pepper and cayenne pepper for a kick that promised to be an extra-spicy way to start the day and honestly, we're down with that. Spicy and sweet go hand-in-hand, after all, and if there's a way to make donuts into something truly stunning and unique, it's by adding ghost peppers.
Whether or not it was truly hot depends on your own tolerance to spice, but the general consensus is that Dunkin' delivered on the heat ... but not too much that it was completely inaccessible to customers who wanted to be adventurous without continuing to pay the price all day. It's too bad that this was a limited offering, but we do have some good news. You can pick up Ghost Pepper Powder from Amazon to not only add to donuts, but we'd argue this would be a great way to add some kick to your morning by using it in everything from scrambled eggs to breakfast pizza. In the meantime, we can hold onto hope that this one will be back for Halloween in the future.
13. Coolatta flavors of the past
The Coolatta is another staple of the Dunkin' menu, and it has been for years. In 2017, Dunkin' made headlines with the decision to discontinue what seemed like it would be the most obvious of Coolatta flavors, and according to senior vice president of brand marketing Chris Fuqua (via Business Insider), "Our Coffee Coolatta isn't good enough." It was being replaced with the Frozen Dunkin' Coffee, but fans weren't having any of it. Redditors lamented the loss, saying that it tasted exactly what a cold coffee should taste like.
And here's the thing: That's not the first Coolatta flavor that's been discontinued and it's probably not going to be the last. Do you remember some of the other flavors that we're still not over? The Oreo and the Mint Oreo Coolattas were, for starters, the sort of dessert drinks that dreams are made of. There have been plenty of fruity flavors that have been discontinued, too. Raspberry Lime, Pineapple, Blue Raspberry, Sour Apple ... they've all come and gone, along with an Arnold Palmer that was nothing short of amazing. Should they come back? Absolutely.
14. Many of the best Refreshers
When we here at Tasting Table ranked 10 Dunkin' Refreshers from worst to best, we put the Mango Pineapple Refresher right at the bottom of the list. Fast forward a little over a year, and we were left lamenting the fact that the worst Dunkin' Refresher was one of the only remaining options for these usually delightful drinks. We recommended going for a Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher with coconut milk, but that's been discontinued now, too. What gives, Dunkin'?
We're not the only ones who feel this way, either. Head over to Reddit, and you'll find that the Peach Passionfruit Refresher has a number of fans who are still hoping for it to make a comeback, while others still haven't forgiven the chain for getting rid of the Blood Orange Refresher. Other fan favorites include blueberry, cranberry apple, and watermelon flavors, which all seem to have many more fans than those left on the menu. While it's impossible to make everyone happy, it seems as though discontinuing so many different Refreshers was a way to make everyone unhappy.