14 Discontinued Dunkin' Menu Items We Want Back

Change is inevitable, and that's one of the most terrifying things about life — especially when it happens in the places that you count on to add a little stability and familiarity to an unpredictable world. We'd even go so far as to say that's why it's really, really hard to hear that some of your favorite menu items from your favorite fast food chains are going to be discontinued. If you spent weeks or even months ordering that one special donut from Dunkin' over and over again and then, it's gone ... well, that's enough to ruin your week.

The good news is that here, you're among friends who absolutely understand. We're even going to say upfront that it's perfectly acceptable to be upset. There's a good chance that if you have a favorite coffee and breakfast joint, it might be Dunkin'. There are a ton of great reasons for that, too, from their reliably great donuts to coffees that you can customize in a wide — and widely impressive — number of ways. That's all great, but Dunkin' has seen a slew of menu changes in the past few decades, and honestly, there are some disappearances that we're still not over. It turns out that we're not the only ones, either, and when we headed out into various social media sites, we found that there are a number of people who still wish these fan favorites will make it back on the menu. Are you listening, Dunkin'?

