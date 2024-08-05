Whatever Happened To Dunkin's Pancake Minis?
Although Dunkin' Donuts is best known for its donuts and coffee, the breakfast fast food chain actually has a larger menu than its name would imply. The company has dabbled in bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and bacon. However, their reputation for sweet snacking still takes center stage with the company creating unique donuts for different countries and selling a billion Munchkins donut holes each year.
Dunkin' Donuts once tried expanding their sweet breakfast repertoire with the release of Pancake Minis. Announced by the company in late 2021, the idea was simple: Six miniature pancakes filled with maple-flavored pieces served with syrup for a low price. In theory, it was a great idea; after all, IHOP has been doing basically the same thing with its Silver 5 pancake platter for years.
Unfortunately, the theory did not work out for Dunkin'. The Pancake Minis disappeared with little to no fanfare alongside the company's other pancake product, the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. As of today, no official announcement has been made as to when and why these items are discontinued but with the last articles and Reddit discussions about the Pancake Minis fizzling out in 2021, it seems like these pancakes are gone for good.
A puzzling pancake problem
With the Pancake Minis specifically, one of the biggest issues customers noticed is that the pancakes got cold extremely quickly. The pancakes have also been described as dry, oddly chewy, and unusually bready with the maple-flavored bits being too sparsely scattered to make much of an impact on the taste. Additionally, the Pancake Minis were a little too miniature. The pancakes were the same height as the 1 ounce syrup packet that came with them. With only six pancakes per order, the meal just might not be substantial enough. At that size, it would be easier and more filling to make pancake cereal instead.
The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap fared slightly better but only marginally. While customers appreciated the salty and sweet contrast and the different options of sausage, bacon, or egg filling, there were complaints about the meat overpowering the taste of the pancake. The quality did not improve over time either.
Although Dunkin' has a troubled history with them, the company might not be done with pancakes just yet. The Pancake Wake-Up Wrap made a brief return for Dunkin's winter seasonal menu after customers begged for its return. However, given the complaints about cold pancakes, bland flavor, and messed up orders, it might be easier to just make pancakes at home.