Whatever Happened To Dunkin's Pancake Minis?

Although Dunkin' Donuts is best known for its donuts and coffee, the breakfast fast food chain actually has a larger menu than its name would imply. The company has dabbled in bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and bacon. However, their reputation for sweet snacking still takes center stage with the company creating unique donuts for different countries and selling a billion Munchkins donut holes each year.

Dunkin' Donuts once tried expanding their sweet breakfast repertoire with the release of Pancake Minis. Announced by the company in late 2021, the idea was simple: Six miniature pancakes filled with maple-flavored pieces served with syrup for a low price. In theory, it was a great idea; after all, IHOP has been doing basically the same thing with its Silver 5 pancake platter for years.

Unfortunately, the theory did not work out for Dunkin'. The Pancake Minis disappeared with little to no fanfare alongside the company's other pancake product, the Pancake Wake-Up Wrap. As of today, no official announcement has been made as to when and why these items are discontinued but with the last articles and Reddit discussions about the Pancake Minis fizzling out in 2021, it seems like these pancakes are gone for good.