Did Dunkin' Discontinue The Fan-Favorite Green Goddess Wrap?
These days, it's not uncommon to find vegetarian-friendly options at popular fast food chains, but sometimes a new menu addition stands out from the crowd. Case in point? The seemingly instant popularity of Dunkin's Green Goddess Wrap. Launched as part of the donut and coffee chain's early summer menu in May 2024, the vegetable and egg white-filled snack wrap quickly found fans, some of whom even took to social media platforms like TikTok to rave about its taste.
Despite the positive responses, it appears that Dunkin' has officially discontinued the Green Goddess Wrap. Multiple fans of the offering have taken to Reddit over the past two months to discuss its dwindling availability at their Dunkin' locations. Some users noted that the item was not meant to stick around. "No, it isn't permanent. It will likely be discontinued once the Fall Menu drops," one Redditor wrote in a thread. Another said that a sign at their local outpost listed the end date of the wraps as August 27. Although some Dunkin' frequenters on Reddit claim they've still been able to get a hold of the Green Goddess wrap into early September, the item is currently not displayed in the Snacks & Wraps section on Dunkin's official website, nor is it available on the app.
How to recreate Dunkin's Green Goddess wrap at home
Perhaps the Green Goddess Wrap will one day return to Dunkin' menus. But if you were among the item's fans and don't want to hold out hope until next summer, or even if you simply want to give the wrap a try for the first time to see what all the hype is about, we do have some good news: The wrap is simple enough to recreate in your own kitchen.
The little snack featured scrambled egg whites, farro, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, and crumbled feta cheese, green goddess dressing, and a green lavash (a type of flatbread). To copy the dish at home, all you need to do is gather similar ingredients and fill up a spinach tortilla or lavash to your heart's desire. Of course, the one thing you'll have to nail is the wrap's namesake dressing, which is herbaceous and mayonnaise-based. Luckily for you, Tasting Table has you covered with this green goddess dressing recipe that takes just 35 minutes to prep. Add a creamy drizzle of the basil, cilantro, and shallot-flavored blend to your egg white wrap, and you'll have a Dunkin' dupe that's as delicious as it is nutritious.