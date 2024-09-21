Did Dunkin' Discontinue The Fan-Favorite Green Goddess Wrap?

These days, it's not uncommon to find vegetarian-friendly options at popular fast food chains, but sometimes a new menu addition stands out from the crowd. Case in point? The seemingly instant popularity of Dunkin's Green Goddess Wrap. Launched as part of the donut and coffee chain's early summer menu in May 2024, the vegetable and egg white-filled snack wrap quickly found fans, some of whom even took to social media platforms like TikTok to rave about its taste.

Despite the positive responses, it appears that Dunkin' has officially discontinued the Green Goddess Wrap. Multiple fans of the offering have taken to Reddit over the past two months to discuss its dwindling availability at their Dunkin' locations. Some users noted that the item was not meant to stick around. "No, it isn't permanent. It will likely be discontinued once the Fall Menu drops," one Redditor wrote in a thread. Another said that a sign at their local outpost listed the end date of the wraps as August 27. Although some Dunkin' frequenters on Reddit claim they've still been able to get a hold of the Green Goddess wrap into early September, the item is currently not displayed in the Snacks & Wraps section on Dunkin's official website, nor is it available on the app.