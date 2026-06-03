Review: Dunkin's New Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam & Pink Drinks Have Me Seeing The Day Through Rose-Colored Glasses

I love testing drinks, especially those with captivating flavor combinations. I enjoy bold drinks with a touch of whimsy, and when I saw that Dunkin' released new bevvys in collaboration with none other than Barbie herself, I went to my nearest location to check them out. These drinks introduce new flavors, and the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam seemed perfectly suited for summer. Dunkin' says the foam and drinks are available for "all summer long," but doesn't specify an end date. You should be able to find all drinks at Dunkin' locations nationwide.

I ultimately tested six drinks (although there are many more) to see what they're all about and whether they're worth purchasing. There are various profiles and combos, so you'll likely find something that suits your taste buds. I'll give you insights into what the drinks are made of, what they taste like, and whether you should ultimately buy them. By the end, I'll give you the low-down on my top drink and why it works.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.