Review: Dunkin's New Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam & Pink Drinks Have Me Seeing The Day Through Rose-Colored Glasses
I love testing drinks, especially those with captivating flavor combinations. I enjoy bold drinks with a touch of whimsy, and when I saw that Dunkin' released new bevvys in collaboration with none other than Barbie herself, I went to my nearest location to check them out. These drinks introduce new flavors, and the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam seemed perfectly suited for summer. Dunkin' says the foam and drinks are available for "all summer long," but doesn't specify an end date. You should be able to find all drinks at Dunkin' locations nationwide.
I ultimately tested six drinks (although there are many more) to see what they're all about and whether they're worth purchasing. There are various profiles and combos, so you'll likely find something that suits your taste buds. I'll give you insights into what the drinks are made of, what they taste like, and whether you should ultimately buy them. By the end, I'll give you the low-down on my top drink and why it works.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Methodology
I ordered all six drinks via the Dunkin' app and picked them up from the drive-thru. I got the medium size for all of them and ordered them exactly as they came, without modifications. I am based in the San Diego area, so pricing may vary. While calories were not a deciding factor for this ranking, I mentioned them, as they may factor into your decision to order them.
I based my final thoughts purely on my favorite drink and shared what I'd get or customize now that I have an understanding of all the new flavors and combinations. I judged the drinks on how the flavors work, whether they're worth buying, and whether the flavors delivered what they advertised.
Taste test: Pink Pineapple Refresher
Pink Pineapple Refresher has 130 calories and is the cheapest of the drinks I tried at $4.45. It's made with green tea and the Pink Pineapple Refresher base and has notes of pineapple, raspberry, and hibiscus. It's beautifully layered, which may be good for photos, but I'd suggest mixing it before drinking. Otherwise, you have two distinct layers and don't get the full flavor experience.
The sweetness of the green tea was apparent after mixing. It's considerably less sugary than the other drinks, so get this if you want something lighter and more refreshing. I like the distinct, earthy, slightly grassy touch of green tea, but apparently, you can use various bases as desired, including black tea, lemonade, oat milk, protein milk, or sparkling water. I'd be interested to try it with the black tea. As it stands, this drink balances both the tea and Refresher flavors nicely.
Taste test: Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher
The Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher costs $5.15 and has 280 calories. It's made with Pink Pineapple Refresher flavors and oat milk and topped with Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam to really hit on that "Ultimate Pink" moniker. Here, I can clearly taste the Pink Pineapple Refresher flavors, since the oat milk adds a creamy but neutral touch that doesn't distract as much as the green tea did in the Pink Pineapple Refresher.
The Refresher is the main flavor element here, and I love it! The tropical pineapple note is prominent, but there's also raspberry and hibiscus, and everything's rounded out with a touch of creaminess from oat milk. I'd deem it one of my Refresher faves, up there with the Black Cherry lineup I tried earlier this year. The pineapple, paired with the strawberry cold foam, creates a whimsical, beautiful, and tasty combination. Do not be alarmed when the juice separates from the oat milk in this and the following drinks, though; a quick stir will reincorporate them.
Taste test: Double Strawberry Daydream Refresher
If you prefer something that is strawberry-forward, then you have to get the Double Strawberry Daydream Refresher, which delivers on its name. It's basically the Strawberry Daydream Refresher with its strawberry and dragonfruit notes, topped with Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam for added pinkness and berry flavor. There's nothing new except for that fruity cold foam. If you already know that you like the Strawberry Daydream Refresher, this is a good option.
That said, I didn't find it particularly inventive, but its base flavors were pleasant enough. You can customize it to give it a slightly different vibe, such as by choosing an alternative milk instead of the standard oat. Still, it's perfectly summery since it leans so heavily on the strawberry profile. The cold foam brings added richness to the oat-forward base. I prefer the Pink Pineapple Refresher, and while the Double Strawberry Daydream Refresher is not unpalatable, it isn't my favorite drink. It has 280 calories and costs $5.15.
Taste test: Strawberry Cloud Matcha
Strawberry and matcha are a perfect combination, and the Strawberry Cloud Matcha appears to be Dunkin's version of the flavorful duo. This is the priciest drink I had in this taste test, priced at $7.25 and containing 330 calories. It incorporates sweetened matcha with unsweetened vanilla, whole milk, and the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam. It's a beautiful drink targeted at pastel lovers, but don't be alarmed as it begins to mix and turns into a green-brown beverage.
I like the blend of earthy matcha and the bolder strawberry notes that slowly settle into the drink as the foam dissipates. The vanilla adds a bit of flavor and a floral touch, bringing more dimension to the sip. The flavors pair really nicely together to create a fun, summery match. That said, it is quite costly compared to other Dunkin' options. I've tried a handful of Dunkin' matcha creations, and this is one of the more complex and interesting flavor combinations. It makes a worthwhile treat if you have the money to spend and aren't looking for the most authentic matcha experience (since it has multiple flavors and added creaminess.
Taste test: Strawberries N' Creme Cloud Dunkalatte
Ah, my beloved Dunkalatte. This standard Dunkalatte is one of my favorite Dunkin' beverages. It's different from other latte drinks because it uses espresso and coffee milk to give it its signature flavor. But the Strawberries N' Creme Cloud Dunkalatte takes it up a notch with the berry element. The Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam offers color and a strawberry twist to the espresso-forward drink.
This is a thorough winner for coffee lovers. The espresso is strong and palatable in each sip, then it's paired with Dunkin's coffee milk – a combination of whole milk and coffee extract. So, you get a rich, coffee-forward drink that pairs well with the sweet, foamy strawberry topper and vanilla notes. If you want a coffee drink with a summer spin, make sure this is at the top of your must-try list.
This is like a strawberries-and-cream iced espresso drink, and it would add pep to my step on any day, but particularly on a sweltering summer one. If it seems indulgent, it kind of is, as it has the most calories of the six drinks I tried: 390 calories. It costs $6.75, making it the second-highest-priced after the matcha. I wouldn't add this to my daily repertoire, but it makes a scrumptious summer treat while it's available.
Taste test: Almond Strawberry Shortcake Iced Coffee
I love almond flavoring in foods and drinks, and it makes a delicious addition to the Almond Strawberry Shortcake Iced Coffee, which costs $4.90 and has 330 calories. The almond blends in with all the flavors of this drink. There's Original Blend iced coffee, both French vanilla and toasted almond flavors, and cream. Then, of course, it has the brightly hued Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam on top. The almond is there if you're looking for it, but it's not so nutty that it tastes overwhelming.
I know Dunkin' has to come up with naming conventions, but the strawberry shortcake moniker seems a little off. I don't get a cakey flavor, but it still hits the almond and strawberry. French vanilla is a sweetened flavor that adds sweetness to the concoction alongside the cold foam, but toasted almond is an unsweetened flavor — which I often like to add to my Dunkin' drinks to bring flavor without added sweetness. Overall, I like the dynamic in this iced coffee drink — rich, fruity, nutty. There are a lot of tasty iced coffee drinks that you can get at Dunkin', and this is like a strawberry-infused spin on the Toasted Almond Iced Coffee (which is one of the highest-ranked options).
Final thoughts
My go-to order anywhere is a basic latte or cortado because I like the taste of espresso but enjoy a bit of milk to cut the bitterness of the espresso. Therefore, I really liked both of Dunkin's new coffee drinks: the Strawberries N' Creme Cloud Dunkalatte and Almond Strawberry Shortcake Iced Coffee.
My top drink pick overall would be the Strawberries N' Creme Cloud Dunkalatte because the espresso is evident in every sip, but the strawberry cold foam adds such compelling, tasty intrigue. The Ultimate Pink Daydream Refresher is my favorite among the Refreshers because I enjoy its pineapple and creamy notes.
If you read my reviews, I like to end with the customizations I'd make, so I have some thoughts there. First, I'm intrigued by the prospect of using a black tea base for the Pink Pineapple Refresher; I'm not sure whether black tea and pineapple would work, but I'd be interested in trying it. Beyond that, I'd like a mixed version of the two coffee drinks. I'm thinking the Dunkalatte (because the coffee milk and espresso are fantastic) with unsweetened toasted almond flavor and the Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam on top. The Dunkalatte is sweet enough for me, thanks to the coffee milk, so it doesn't need the vanilla flavoring.