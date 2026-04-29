Review: Dunkin's New Black Cherry Refreshers Mostly Stick The Landing

Now we move on to the Daydream Refreshers, which typically include milk or an alternative milk. The Cherry Daydream Refresher has the Black Cherry flavoring, oat milk, and sweet cold foam, while the Very Cherry Daydream Refresher has all of that plus three pumps of toasted almond flavoring. The former isn't bad at all, while the latter has a very mild nuttiness that almost blends into the cherry notes; I only taste it at the end of the sip if I concentrate. This is likely because cherry flavoring typically has the same benzaldehyde compound as almond flavoring — the more you know! So, it actually makes for a seamless pairing, and whoever came up with adding the toasted almond to the cherry must know that. Luckily, the almond flavoring is unsweetened, so it doesn't make the drink any sweeter; it just imparts added nuance.

The Cherry Protein Daydream Refresher is also similar to the Cherry Daydream Refresher, but it uses protein milk in place of oat milk. It doesn't have a protein flavor, as you might taste in pea protein or collagen. It seamlessly blends into the drink and gives you a protein boost; the result is slightly creamier than the oat milk versions but not especially different. I tested the protein milk in the form of a few Protein Refreshers when it was released, so I generally think it works well in the Refreshers. The oat milk versions are fine if you don't mind a bit of separation in your drink after it sits for a few minutes. It looks unappetizing after that happens, but both oat milk options taste fine and easily reincorporate if you stir or shake them.