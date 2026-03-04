Review: Dunkin's New Spring Drinks Are Absolutely Bananas (In A Good Way)
I like banana drinks, including banana bread lattes made at home or bought from a coffee shop. Banana-flavored drinks aren't exactly new, but Dunkin' just dipped its toes into the fruit by launching a bunch of beverages (pun intended) made with banana syrup and/or banana cold foam.
Since I live close to Dunkin', it's one of my go-to spots anytime I see something on the menu I haven't tried before — including drinks from its Valentine's Day menu or new protein drink offerings. I love trying new items and flavor combinations, so I quickly went to my nearest Dunkin' to try three of its banana-infused drinks – the Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte, Monkey Business Cloud Latte, and Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte – to see how they fared. They mainly have the same elements, aside from small differences in the flavorings, making them appealing to various palates. I should note that there are several other banana-inspired drinks available, like the Bananaberry Protein Daydream Refresher, but I stuck to just the three for this tasting. Read on to discover more about these drinks and whether I'd buy them again.
Methodology
I ordered everything through the Dunkin' app and tried them all on the same morning. I took a couple of sips of each drink to get a baseline assessment of the flavoring and sipped water in between to cleanse my palate. I alternated between sipping and swallowing and sipping and swishing to better understand the flavors (kind of like a wine tasting, minus the spitting).
After trying each drink, I sampled just the Banana Cold Foam — but did not mix it back into the drink. Once finished, I critiqued the beverages based on these flavors and whether they lived up to the product description.
Price and availability
Prices are based on my location in the San Diego area. I got medium sizes for everything and did not make any customizations, which typically increases the price. The Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte and Monkey Business Cloud Latte were $6.50 apiece, while the Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte was $6.
Banana flavorings should be available nationwide, but it is not clear how long this flavor will be available. According to Dunkin's press release, the fruit infusion appears to be part of a spring-inspired launch, along with banana merchandise, but there isn't a specific end date. It notes that the banana merch is limited but doesn't necessarily clarify what that means for the flavorings. So if you're into banana bevvys, go grab one as soon as you can.
Taste test: Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte
If you want the most straightforward banana flavor, then you have to get the Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte. The drink is made with espresso, whole milk, and three pumps of banana syrup swirl flavor and is topped with Banana Cold Foam. Out of all the drinks, this one allows you to taste both the banana and the espresso most clearly.
It's creamy, with notes of coffee and banana — nothing too fussy. The Banana Cold Foam offers added fruity richness, particularly if you're sipping it from the plastic lid. If you drink from a straw, it can be difficult to get the cold foam at all without mixing it in. This is the only drink with both the banana flavoring in the drink and the flavored foam on top. Overall, I like the fruity strength this beverage supplies.
Taste test: Monkey Business Cloud Latte
For a sweeter creation, you may want to snag the Monkey Business Cloud Latte. This beverage has espresso, whole milk, and three pumps of butter pecan swirl, with the Banana Cold Foam topper. This is the sweetest creation of the bunch and the drink with the least banana flavor, as it only comes through in the cold foam. I understand what Dunkin' was trying to achieve, like a banana nut bread of sorts, but it was my least favorite of the three drinks I tried.
The butter pecan flavoring was too strong, and it's all I could taste. Somehow, it's not too nutty; I think there's a vanilla-y essence mixed in. When I get Dunkin's butter pecan flavoring in coffee, I usually get one or two pumps because it tends to overpower most other flavors, even the strong espresso. This iced latte is sweet and mainly pecan-flavored, with a barely-there banana essence. It might be ideal for those who don't like a super-strong coffee taste.
Taste test: Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte
Last up is the Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte, made with espresso, coffee milk, hazelnut flavor, and Banana Cold Foam. I quite enjoy this drink and think it has the most successful banana-nut combination without being overwhelming. The hazelnut offers distinct nuttiness, while the banana-flavored cold foam offers enough fruitiness to create a fun flavor medley. It also has a middle-ground sweetness because the hazelnut is unsweetened. The coffee milk and cold foam offer sweetness, making it a drink that's sweeter than the Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte, but less sugary than the Monkey Business Cloud Latte.
I like this memorable combination, and if I were trying to get a flavored, captivating drink, I'd get this one. I love a hazelnut coffee or latte, and the banana only adds more intrigue to the mix. This is perfect if you're looking to treat yourself to a spring sipper.
Final thoughts
Since I am somewhat familiar with Dunkin's menu, I feel like I could have come up with these combinations on my own — that is to say, they aren't particularly inventive. I tried a banana bread iced latte from Dutch Bros and ranked it very high on a list of iced drinks from the brand, and also tried Starbucks' iced banana bread matcha. So, I'm happy to see it on Dunkin's menu too, as I'm a banana fan.
That said, banana has a strong flavor, like coconut, and it may be un-a-peeling to some. If that's you, don't bother trying any of Dunkin's new offerings. However, the flavors do work and I found them pleasant overall. For those seeking a more pure banana flavor, I'd suggest the Banana Puddin' Cloud; plus, it allows you to taste the espresso. Should you prefer something nuttier, then go with the Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte, which boasts a stellar hazelnut profile. My ideal combination would be a blend of the two drinks — espresso, coffee milk or whole milk, one pump of hazelnut, and then two pumps of banana swirl with the cold foam on top. This would give you more of a banana nut flavor and better emphasize the fruitiness. I'd skip the Monkey Business Cloud Latte altogether because the butter pecan seemed out of place.