Review: Dunkin's New Spring Drinks Are Absolutely Bananas (In A Good Way)

I like banana drinks, including banana bread lattes made at home or bought from a coffee shop. Banana-flavored drinks aren't exactly new, but Dunkin' just dipped its toes into the fruit by launching a bunch of beverages (pun intended) made with banana syrup and/or banana cold foam.

Since I live close to Dunkin', it's one of my go-to spots anytime I see something on the menu I haven't tried before — including drinks from its Valentine's Day menu or new protein drink offerings. I love trying new items and flavor combinations, so I quickly went to my nearest Dunkin' to try three of its banana-infused drinks – the Banana Puddin' Cloud Latte, Monkey Business Cloud Latte, and Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte – to see how they fared. They mainly have the same elements, aside from small differences in the flavorings, making them appealing to various palates. I should note that there are several other banana-inspired drinks available, like the Bananaberry Protein Daydream Refresher, but I stuck to just the three for this tasting. Read on to discover more about these drinks and whether I'd buy them again.