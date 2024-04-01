The Best Classic American Sandwich Might Come As A Sweet Surprise
Almost everyone loves a good sandwich, especially Americans. It makes sense considering we've concocted so many unique sandos that are staples these days, like peanut butter and jelly, fried chicken sandwiches, and hot dogs on a bun (yes, they're considered a sandwich). At Tasting Table, we took some time to rank 26 classic American sandwiches to find out which one stands out among the rest. The answer might surprise you because the fluffernutter took the number one spot.
It might seem strange that we gave such a sweet and unique sandwich the top spot, but we've got our reasons. It's all about simplicity because it only requires two slices of bread, peanut butter, and marshmallow spread. To make it better, however, you can add bacon, swap peanut butter for Nutella, or use crunchy peanut butter for more texture.
We think the fluffernutter is a stand-out sandwich because of its versatility — it satisfies any hungry kid as an after-school snack (as long as they don't have a peanut allergy) and any adult with a sweet tooth. It's also a great option because its gooey marshmallow cream and protein-packed peanut butter can work as an effortless snack or meal that requires little prep and cook time. Additionally, the sandwich is a good way to use up any leftover marshmallow cream or peanut butter in the pantry.
The history of the Fluffernutter and how to make it your own
In case you aren't familiar with the sandwich, it's a New England classic and Massachusetts claims to have invented the fluffernutter. It's got quite the historical roots because it's rumored that the great-great-great-granddaughter of Paul Revere was the one who first put peanut butter and marshmallow creme between two slices of bread. That was quite a long time ago, and today, making a fluffernutter is quite easy thanks to the invention of store-bought marshmallow fluff. You can also turn a bag of marshmallows into cream, and corn syrup is the key ingredient to turn those marshmallows into fluff that's spreadable on your favorite bread.
To make your own fluffernutter, white sandwich bread is the classic way to start but feel free to use your favorite bread. It's as easy as spreading spoonfuls of peanut butter on one slice and marshmallow fluff on another, then putting them together to create the fluffernutter sandwich. If you prefer a hot sandwich, use toasted bread or butter on the outside of the bread and toast it in the pan like a grilled cheese. This melds the peanut butter and marshmallow cream together into gooey deliciousness.
And if you're wondering about the other results of our sandwich ranking, grilled cheese rightfully earned the second spot while the hot dog came in at the last spot. Ready to make a fluffernutter? Check out Tasting Table's ranking of high-end peanut butter brands so you have quality ingredients for your sandwich.