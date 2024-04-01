The Best Classic American Sandwich Might Come As A Sweet Surprise

Almost everyone loves a good sandwich, especially Americans. It makes sense considering we've concocted so many unique sandos that are staples these days, like peanut butter and jelly, fried chicken sandwiches, and hot dogs on a bun (yes, they're considered a sandwich). At Tasting Table, we took some time to rank 26 classic American sandwiches to find out which one stands out among the rest. The answer might surprise you because the fluffernutter took the number one spot.

It might seem strange that we gave such a sweet and unique sandwich the top spot, but we've got our reasons. It's all about simplicity because it only requires two slices of bread, peanut butter, and marshmallow spread. To make it better, however, you can add bacon, swap peanut butter for Nutella, or use crunchy peanut butter for more texture.

We think the fluffernutter is a stand-out sandwich because of its versatility — it satisfies any hungry kid as an after-school snack (as long as they don't have a peanut allergy) and any adult with a sweet tooth. It's also a great option because its gooey marshmallow cream and protein-packed peanut butter can work as an effortless snack or meal that requires little prep and cook time. Additionally, the sandwich is a good way to use up any leftover marshmallow cream or peanut butter in the pantry.